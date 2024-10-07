Deadly blast at Pakistan's biggest airport was 'terror attack targeting foreigners'

Security officials work on the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A deadly explosion outside Pakistan's biggest airport targeted foreigners, according to Chinese officials.

The blast, which took place at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Sunday, killed two Chinese workers, also injuring eight more.

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded just outside of the country's biggest airport.

According to the Chinese embassy in Pakistan a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked around 11pm, killing two Chinese and injuring one other. Pakistanis were injured as well.

Provincial home minister Zia Ul Hassan told local TV station Geo the explosion was an attack targeting foreigners.

Security officials stand guard at the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside the Karachi airport. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of Chinese workers are in Pakistan, most of them involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that connects south and central Asia with the Chinese capital.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

There was a heavy military deployment at the site, which was cordoned off. The Chinese statement said China is working with Pakistan to handle the aftermath.

It called for a thorough investigation to punish the perpetrators and reminded Chinese citizens in the country to take safety precautions.

A Pakistani security official, who was injured in an explosion receives treatment inside an ambulance outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan. Picture: Alamy

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries," the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar told the media that it seemed like it was an oil tanker explosion.

"We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time," he said.

Karachi. 7th Oct, 2024. This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows destroyed cars at the site of a terrorist attack near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. Picture: Alamy

Police officers were among the injured, he added.

The home minister and inspector general also visited the blast site, but they did not talk to the media.

Rahat Hussain, who works in the civil aviation department, said the blast was so big that it shook buildings throughout the air facility.