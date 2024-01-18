At least seven killed as Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes on Iran

A spokesperson for Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs addressed the strikes on Thursday morning. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Pakistan has launched military strikes on Iran, killing four children and three women.

The strikes followed Iran's attack on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the south-western Baluchistan province on Tuesday.

Several explosions were heard near Saravan city close to the border of Iran and Pakistan, Iran's state media said on Thursday.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry described their attack as "a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes".

A statement said: "This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities.

"This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats."

The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, said authorities are investigating the strikes.

It comes a day after Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran because of Tuesday's strikes by Iran.

Iran claimed it targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group but Pakistan denounced the attack as a "blatant violation" of its airspace.

Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks.

The latest strikes have increased concerns over violence continuing to spread in the Middle East amid Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran also staged airstrikes late on Monday in Iraq and Syria over an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing that killed over 90 people earlier this month. Iraq has recalled its ambassador from Iran for consultations.