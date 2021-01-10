Pakistan plunged into total darkness after nationwide power outage

10 January 2021, 09:01 | Updated: 10 January 2021, 09:13

Pakistan was plunged into total darkness overnight following a power outage
Pakistan was plunged into total darkness overnight following a power outage. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Pakistan was plunged into total darkness on Saturday after a major power outage caused a nationwide blackout.

The massive power cut left virtually the whole country in the dark late last night following a major technical fault in its electricity generation and distribution system.

Hours later, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said on Twitter that power was being restored in phases, starting with the capital Islamabad.

On Sunday, he confirmed that electricity had been restored to most of the country.

Reports of a blackout first surfaced on social media in posts by residents of major urban centres, such as the capital, Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

Mr Ayib and his spokesman later used Twitter to update the Pakistani people.

Read more: Indonesian divers discover body parts and debris from plane crash

Read more: Kim Jong-un vows to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal

Read more: Iran leader calls UK and US Covid vaccines 'completely untrustworthy'

The streets were barely visible due to the blackout
The streets were barely visible due to the blackout. Picture: PA
Pakistan's nationwide power outage began late on Saturday night
Pakistan's nationwide power outage began late on Saturday night. Picture: PA
The blackout lasted several hours before any power was restored
The blackout lasted several hours before any power was restored. Picture: PA

The energy minister urged the public to be patient, saying the cause of the incident was being investigated.

He said work was being done to fire up Pakistan's main Tarbela power station in the north-west, which would lead to a phased restoration of power in the rest of the country.

He told a news conference on Sunday that the Guddu power plant in southern Sindh province developed a fault at 11:41pm on Saturday, which triggered the shutdown of other power plants in seconds.

Later, Zafar Yab, spokesman for the Ministry of Energy, said the Tarbela and Warsak plants, both in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had come back online and power was being restored to the transmission system.

However, he added that restoration of power to all areas of the country would take some time.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the site where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday

Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea

Dame Barbara Woodward

UN envoy: Britain is ‘gung ho’ about world role after Brexit

Divers pull wreckage from the passenger plane out of the Java Sea

Indonesian divers discover body parts and debris from plane crash
Pakistan power cut

Massive power cut plunges Pakistan into darkness

The government is expanding its Community Testing Programme to more people without symptoms

Covid: Mass testing for asymptomatic people to be rolled out

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at a lectern

Pompeo removes restrictions on diplomatic contacts with Taiwan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts
LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban
Trump Twitter ban: Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship

Maajid Nawaz points out inconsistencies in big tech censorship
Trump must be impeached for 'inciting domestic terrorism': Ex-Biden Chief of Staff

Trump must be impeached for 'inciting domestic terrorism': Ex-Biden Chief of Staff
WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout

WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout
Donald Trump's Twitter ban 'dangerous,' could result in greater polarisation

Donald Trump's Twitter ban may result in greater political polarisation, journalist fears
The ICU doctor told LBC the NHS was at breaking point

'London's NHS is at breaking point' ICU doctor tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London