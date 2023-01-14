Palace peace talks between Harry, William and Charles 'could happen in coming months', insider claims

14 January 2023, 23:44 | Updated: 15 January 2023, 00:01

A palace insider has reportedly claimed that Harry could have a reconciliation meeting with William and the King in the coming months, but says both sides will need to admit fault.
A palace insider has reportedly claimed that Harry could have a reconciliation meeting with William and the King in the coming months, but says both sides will need to admit fault. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A Palace insider has reportedly claimed that Harry could have a reconciliation meeting with William and the King in the coming months, but says both sides will need to admit fault.

A Palace source told The Times they believe the Duke of Sussex, whose memoir Spare laid bare his strained relationship with Prince William, will meet with the senior royals, but both sides need to admit we they haven't got everything right.

The source, who is said to know the Sussexes well and have the King's ear said: “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable.”

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed.

"Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry’s former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary who advised the Sussexes].

Read more: Several luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by Romanian authorities

Read more: Union warns twice the number of nurses could strike in February if no progress in negotiations

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through’. The King can do it.”

The source said Harry will have to be prepared to accept some responsibility.

Harry's memoir Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever, with 1.43 million copies sold on its first day.
Harry's memoir Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever, with 1.43 million copies sold on its first day. Picture: Alamy

“Not everyone here behaved well," they said, "but Harry’s got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either’.

"That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.”

But it was suggested that time is of the essence: “We’ve got to move on it, and get it done by April," they said.

The Prince of Wales, at Speaker's Corner outside City Hall, Boston, USA, at the start of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony by lighting up Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green. November 30, 2022.
The Prince of Wales, at Speaker's Corner outside City Hall, Boston, USA, at the start of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony by lighting up Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green. November 30, 2022. Picture: Alamy

"Then, we need to get the wives in. The King needs a clear run for the coronation.”

Another royal source agreed: “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, in which the Duke describes his William as his "beloved brother and arch nemesis", Harry told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan: "There has always been this competition between us weirdly.

King Charles III attends the Sunday Mattins service at the St Lawrence Church at Castle Rising, Sandringham. January 8, 2023.
King Charles III attends the Sunday Mattins service at the St Lawrence Church at Castle Rising, Sandringham. January 8, 2023. Picture: Alamy

"Again, I think it really plays into, or is played, by the heir/spare."

The hotly anticipated autobiography became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever, with 1.43 million copies sold on its first day.

Journalists were able to get hold of the book prior to the release, after it was revealed that the Spanish edition had been put on sale early by mistake in some bookshops, before being hastily removed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nurses and supporters striking on a picket line outside Great Ormond Street Hospital for children on the 20th of December 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

Union warns twice the number of nurses could strike in February if no progress in negotiations

Lying Water A Hazard After Heavy Rain

Flood warnings issued as temperatures plummet, with snow, sleet, and ice expected in some areas

A girl, 7, is in a life-threatening condition, while another girl and four women were also taken to hospital, after a shooting outside a church in central London.

Girl, 7, fights for life and five others taken to hospital after drive-by shooting outside funeral

Everton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Everton's board were advised not to attend Southampton defeat over 'real and credible threat to their safety'

Petr Pavel

Former general defeats billionaire in race to be president of Czech Republic

Joe Biden

More classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s home, lawyers admit

Several luxury cars have been seized from social media personality Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by authorities, according to a journalist at the scene.

Several luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by Romanian authorities

A girl, 7, and three women have been taken to hospital after a shooting close to a church in central London.

Girl, 7, and three women injured in drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg joins protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

Kyiv scenes

Five die in Dnipro as Ukraine is hit by fresh Russian missile attacks

The UK is sending tanks over to Ukraine, Mr Sunak announced.

UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to 'push Russian troops back'

The man was left chasing after his car

'Your car's running away': Moment furious motorist confronts cyclist on the road as his car rolls away mid-row

The Pope

Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who branded Francis’ papacy ‘catastrophic’

Crematorium queue

China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths since early December

Lisa Marie Presley 'died from a second cardiac arrest'

Lisa Marie Presley 'died from second cardiac arrest after family signed DNR order'

Gas explosion

Lithuanian gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wrecked buildings

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Police are investigating what happened in the dog attack

'There was no barking, just screaming': Woman, 28, shouted 'turn back' as she was mauled to death by dogs in Surrey
Wrecked dwelling

Five killed as air strike hits churches in Myanmar

Car wreckage

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid

Mega Millions Jackpot players

One US ticketholder scoops 1.35 billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot

British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran

UK sanctions Iran's prosecutor general after execution of British man accused of spying for MI6
Ray Cordeiro

Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for six decades dies aged 98

Soldiers stand watch as supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro depart their encampment outside army headquarters

Brazilian supreme court approves investigation into Bolsonaro over Congress riot

The Tate brothers are appealing their detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says he should not be judged based on his social media personality 'which may not be who he is'
Lisa Marie Presley died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried with son Benjamin at Elvis's Graceland estate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

New online safety bill is too broad

Caller argues new internet safety law that could jail social media bosses is 'far too broad'
Distressed caller forced to leave the country after being raped by a ‘friend’ from university

Distressed caller forced to leave the country after being raped by a ‘friend’ from university
Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

‘It’s a national scandal’: Ed Miiband condemns forced prepayment meters and calls for a temporary ban on them

‘It’s a national scandal’: Ed Miliband calls for temporary ban on forced prepayment meters

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium
'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance
NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit