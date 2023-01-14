Palace peace talks between Harry, William and Charles 'could happen in coming months', insider claims

A palace insider has reportedly claimed that Harry could have a reconciliation meeting with William and the King in the coming months, but says both sides will need to admit fault. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A Palace insider has reportedly claimed that Harry could have a reconciliation meeting with William and the King in the coming months, but says both sides will need to admit fault.

A Palace source told The Times they believe the Duke of Sussex, whose memoir Spare laid bare his strained relationship with Prince William, will meet with the senior royals, but both sides need to admit we they haven't got everything right.

The source, who is said to know the Sussexes well and have the King's ear said: “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable.”

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed.

"Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry’s former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary who advised the Sussexes].

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through’. The King can do it.”

The source said Harry will have to be prepared to accept some responsibility.

Harry's memoir Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever, with 1.43 million copies sold on its first day. Picture: Alamy

“Not everyone here behaved well," they said, "but Harry’s got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either’.

"That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.”

But it was suggested that time is of the essence: “We’ve got to move on it, and get it done by April," they said.

The Prince of Wales, at Speaker's Corner outside City Hall, Boston, USA, at the start of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony by lighting up Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green. November 30, 2022. Picture: Alamy

"Then, we need to get the wives in. The King needs a clear run for the coronation.”

Another royal source agreed: “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, in which the Duke describes his William as his "beloved brother and arch nemesis", Harry told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan: "There has always been this competition between us weirdly.

King Charles III attends the Sunday Mattins service at the St Lawrence Church at Castle Rising, Sandringham. January 8, 2023. Picture: Alamy

"Again, I think it really plays into, or is played, by the heir/spare."

The hotly anticipated autobiography became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever, with 1.43 million copies sold on its first day.

Journalists were able to get hold of the book prior to the release, after it was revealed that the Spanish edition had been put on sale early by mistake in some bookshops, before being hastily removed.