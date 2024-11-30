Central London flooded with pro-Palestine marchers, amid tense scenes as Israel supporters form counter-protest

Thousands march in London to protest the Israel-Gaza conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Central London was filled with pro-Palestine demonstrators on a busy Saturday afternoon, as police separated them from a group of counter-protesting Israel supporters.

There was a heavy police presence in centre of the capital as the demonstrations took place amid one of the busiest shopping weekends in the lead-up to Christmas.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) began their march from near Hyde Park, as counter-protesters from Stop the Hate gathered on Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus on the route of the PSC march.

The Israel supporters urge the marchers to "stop supporting terror".

Pro-Palestine protesters and counter demonstrators hurled abuse at each other when they met at Coventry Street.

The two groups were kept apart by metal barriers and a line of police officers.

The pro-Palestine march in central London was blocked at Piccadilly Circus when a group of men holding a banner ran into the middle of the road. They were pushed out of the way by police after a brief struggle.

Police warned that expressing support for Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah is a criminal offence, because both are proscribed terror organisations.

Offences include chanting slogans, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos that express support for those groups.

Scotland Yard said they expect it to be one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas. Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is also being held nearby.

PSC speeches were set to take place in in Whitehall.

The PSC, which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country, is demanding an end to "British complicity in Israel's genocide and apartheid" of Gaza.

The demonstration follows the agreement on Tuesday night of a 60-day truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and Hamas's military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.