Arrests made as thousands of pro-Palestinian activists march through London

Protesters with placards and Palestinian flags march demonstrate in London against Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been arrested during a pro-Palestine march through central London.

Earlier, 1,000 pro-Palestine activists have started their march from Bedford Square to Russell Square.

According to organisers, they are planning to "target" companies and institutions they say are "complicit in Israel's crimes", including Barclays Bank and the British Museum.

🧵 | Updates on today's policing operation will be posted on this thread.



Further details can be found at the link below.https://t.co/cSjQVVBixM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 5, 2024

The Metropolitan Police said a second person has been arrested, also for assaulting an emergency worker.

The force said the second arrest was also made when people tried to get past officers who had formed a cordon to stop any groups breaking away from the main protest.

Crowd trouble started outside Russell Square as police officers attempted to remove protesters.

There were a few scuffles as officers pushed back activists and appeared to make arrests.

At least three people were pinned down on the ground by officers.

Three people have been arrested after officers intervened when a small group attempted to approach behind the counter protest at Aldwych.