Palestinian Ambassador labels Israel conflict 'genocide' during speech at TUC conference

Husam Zomlot thanked the British public for their support during the TUC Conference in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UK described the conflict in Israel as a "genocide" in a speech at the TUC conference today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Husam Zomlot praised the "heart-warming" support of the British people in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the killing of civilians at the conference in Brighton.

He spelled out the number of civilian deaths and destruction of houses, hospitals, schools and universities.

During the speech, he said: "Despite the genocide and ethnic cleaning, and the horrors, we are too rooted like the roots of our ancient olive trees.

"We are too rooted to be removed from our land.

"we are too resilient to be broken."

He told delegates London and the UK had become the "epicentre" of global solidarity because of the tens of thousands of people who have joined protests and demonstrations.

"Your support is heart-warming," he said. "The unity of the British people is truly inspiring."

Watch Again: Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot joins Andrew Marr

Referring to the conference's slogan of a new deal for workers, Dr Zomlot said there is a need for a new deal for the world.

He welcomed the recent decision by the Government to suspend 30 arms export licences to Israel for military equipment used in operations in Gaza, but he added that is not enough.

"It is simply unacceptable that the UK should continue to deliver any arms to Israel in what is clearly a grave violation of international law," he said.

Dr Zomlot said the Palestinian people would survive the attempt to "erase" them and will rebuild Gaza despite Israel's "unhinged aggression".

He added: "There will be a huge reconstruction effort and we will need your experts, your engineers, teachers and professors."

Sir Keir speaks at the annual Trades Union Congress in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

Gaza's health ministry said Tuesday's strike on a tent camp in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone killed at least 19 people.

The ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began, though it does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count.

The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in their October 7 attack that sparked the war. They abducted another 250 and are still holding around 100. Around a third of them are believed to be dead.