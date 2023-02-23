Full list of Paperchase shops closing for good - is one near you?

Paperchase is closing for good. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

All Paperchase shops are closing after the business went into administration, with some 900 jobs to be lost.

Tesco has bought the brand's intellectual property, meaning it will sell Paperchase products in its stores when Paperchase shops themselves stop trading.

The stationer said this week that there would be a "gradual reduction" in the amount of shops open over the few weeks ahead as "stock levels are reduced". Shoppers could get discounts of up to 50% on certain items in Paperchase stores before they close.

The brand's website closed for good last Friday as well. Paperchase said it was "with a heavy heart" that the stores were closing.

Below is a full list of Paperchase stores closing for good.

The list of shops to close forever includes the 106 standalone Paperchase stores and 28 concession stands in Next, Selfridges, and Arnotts.

Papaerchase store closing in London. Picture: Getty