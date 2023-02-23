Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Full list of Paperchase shops closing for good - is one near you?
23 February 2023, 21:30
All Paperchase shops are closing after the business went into administration, with some 900 jobs to be lost.
Tesco has bought the brand's intellectual property, meaning it will sell Paperchase products in its stores when Paperchase shops themselves stop trading.
The stationer said this week that there would be a "gradual reduction" in the amount of shops open over the few weeks ahead as "stock levels are reduced". Shoppers could get discounts of up to 50% on certain items in Paperchase stores before they close.
The brand's website closed for good last Friday as well. Paperchase said it was "with a heavy heart" that the stores were closing.
Below is a full list of Paperchase stores closing for good.
The list of shops to close forever includes the 106 standalone Paperchase stores and 28 concession stands in Next, Selfridges, and Arnotts.
- Altrincham
- Arnotts
- Basingstoke
- Bath
- Battersea
- Belfast
- Berkhamsted
- Beverley
- Birmingham Grand Central
- Birmingham New St
- Birmingham Selfridges
- Bishopsgate
- Bishops Stortford
- Bluewater
- Bracknell
- Braehead
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Bromley
- Bury
- Bury St Edmunds
- Byres Road
- Cambridge
- Canterbury
- Cardiff St Davids
- Cheapside
- Chelmsford
- Cheshire Oaks
- Chester
- Chichester
- Chiswick
- Colchester
- Cribbs Causeway
- Derby
- Dundee
- Dundrum
- Durham
- Edinburgh
- Edinburgh Morningside
- Exeter
- Finchley Road
- Forestside
- Glasgow Buchanan
- Guernsey
- Guildford
- Harrogate
- Henley on Thames
- Hereford
- Hitchin
- Islington
- Jersey
- Kings Cross Station
- Kingston
- Lakeside
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds Commercial Street
- Leicester
- Lewes
- Lincoln
- London Bridge
- Maidstone
- Manchester
- Marble Arch
- Meadowhall
- Merry Hill
- Metro Centre
- Newbury
- Newcastle
- Next Aintree
- Next Birmingham Junction 9
- Next Bolton
- Next Bournemouth
- Next Camberley
- Next Crawley
- Next Enfield
- Next Gloucester
- Next Handforth Dean
- Next Hanley
- Next Ipswich
- Next Kirkcaldy
- Next London Colney
- Next Luton
- Next Maidstone
- Next Manchester Arndale
- Next Norwich
- Next Oxford Street
- Next Plymouth
- Next Selly Oak
- Next Shoreham
- Next Solihull
- Next Straiton
- Next Wolverhamptom
- Next York
- Northcote Road
- Nottingham
- Oxford
- Perth
- Peterborough
- Plymouth
- Putney
- Ringwood
- Rushdean Lakes
- Sailsbury
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield
- Silverburn
- Solihull
- Southampton
- Staines
- St Albans
- St Andrews
- St Pancras Circle
- St Pancras Station
- Street Outlet
- Swindon
- Taunton
- Telford
- Trafford Centre Selfridges
- Tunbridge Wells
- Victoria Station
- Walton on Thames
- Wandsworth
- Wattington
- Waterloo Station
- Watford
- Whiteley Village
- White Rose Leeds
- Wimbledon
- Winchester
- Windsor
- Woking
- Worcester
- York
- York Outlet