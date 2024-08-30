'This account is unhinged': Paralympics TikTok account divides opinion with 'deeply unserious' videos

The official Paralympics TikTok account has sparked an online conversation. Picture: TikTok

By Flaminia Luck

The official Paralympics TikTok page has come under fire over its “edgy” social media posts, after some users branded the content "condescending and disrespectful" to people with disabilities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The social media strategy - which has been described as "deeply unserious" - has divided opinion, with some labelling the page a "genius move", while others branded it deeply inappropriate.

The content has led to a debate about the page's tone, with supporters highlighting the fresh perspective - as others questioned its appropriateness, given the international platform.

Earlier this month, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced a partnership with the widely-used Chinese social media platform to promote the Paris Games and expand the reach of Paralympic sports to new and younger audiences.

However, as the games began, the content shared on TikTok has sharply divided public opinion and left plenty of comments discussing the social media approach.

While some fear that the approach could undermine the progress of the Paralympic movement, others have commended the organisers for their entertaining and engaging strategy.

Some users of the app have comments things such as: "Yall this is not okay at all" and "What's wrong with the admin?".

Another added: "Yall admins are not gonna see the light of heaven".

Read more: Brits set to bask in 27C heat as thousands prepare to flock to beaches on final weekend of summer holidays

Read more: Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death to appear in court

While those in favour have left messages of support.

These include: "I think this TikTok account is a genius move to make people get interested in Paralympics."

One other user added: "Please ignore the haters. Your style of funny videos has brought a lot of POSITIVE recognition to the Paralympics. Don’t succumb to the woke mob!"

Another said: "This is the most unhinged account I've ever come across and I adore it" while one other similarly said "Whoever runs this needs a raise".

The most viewed video on the account has 35 million views.

It shows blind triathlete Brad Snyder, from Team USA, feeling for his bike after finishing the swim section of the race.

The Paralympian inadvertently mimicking someone playing the piano while searching for his bike saddle.

The video is edited along with Beethoven's Piana Sonata Number 32 and the caption reads: “Para triathlon is swim, bike and air piano.”