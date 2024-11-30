‘I just want to hug my son again’: Despair of mum left paralysed by teen who filmed himself driving with no hands

30 November 2024, 12:30 | Updated: 30 November 2024, 12:45

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands
Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands. Picture: Norfolk Police / PA

By Charlie Duffield

A woman who was left paralysed after a 19-year-old crashed into her stationary car has said she just wants to be able to hug her son again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The driver of the car, George Taylor, had held his licence for less than 12 weeks and was given a jail sentence of just two years and two months for his reckless driving.

Catherine Davies, 52, "will never breathe for herself" after he collided with her Skoda Fabia while recording himself overtaking other drivers as he drove with his knees on January 18 last year.

The mother was paralysed from the neck down - leaving her unable to eat, speak or even hug her young son - after the teenager crashed into her while attempting to film himself driving with no hands.

Speaking exclusively to The Daily Mail, she says his punishment is "insulting".

The 19-year-old from Stretham, Cambridgeshire, used his phone "throughout the journey" and recorded five videos in total, which revealed how he was driving his Volkswagen Golf at high speed using only his knees to steer the vehicle.

The defendant had also made two phone calls and sent a text messages whilst behind the wheel prior to the crash at around 11am on the day in question.

Catherine now requires around-the-clock care and cannot speak or breathe independently.

The mother-of-one and former fitness instructor told The Daily Mail: "He took my whole life away and left me in a living nightmare.

"I understand he may only have to serve half the sentence, so will be free in a year's time to get on with his life, whereas I have been imprisoned for life."

She added that she feels "indescribable anger" to the man who took everything from her.

She said: "There is very little pleasure left in my life now. I really miss the tactile side of being a mum and this destroys me.

"Understanding the nature of my injuries was absolutely terrifying. I cannot describe the fear. It was all-consuming.

"I was overwhelmed by extreme anxiety, consumed by what I'd lost and what was facing me. It was like mourning your own death."

Read more: Ukraine 'asks NATO for membership at meeting next week', as Zelenskyy says he'll end 'hot war with Russia'

Read more: Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill

Man jailed for dangerous driving after leaving a woman paralysed

Before the accident, Catherine recalls she was happier than she'd ever been.

After studying hotel management in Norwich, she'd worked in fashion, including a stint as a manager at Harrods and Jigsaw in London.

She then worked for P&O Cruises, on ships around the Mediterranean and Caribbean, later qualifying as a fitness instructor.

In addition to running her own bootcamp fitness classes, she worked as an estate planning consultant.

She said: "I was one of the top performers among my peers. I was working towards being promoted to a senior consultant.

"I loved my job and saw myself working there until retirement. I was an early riser, as my days were so full, working full-time and running evening fitness classes as well as looking after my son for half the week.

"I've always been an energetic and sociable person. I always wanted to be a mum and get great joy from it.

"My son is the most important person to me in the world. When [he] was with me, my time was focused on him, supporting with schoolwork and, in his free time, doing activities with him which were usually outside.

"We would go on walks, visit the beach and meet up with friends who had children of a similar age. My life was wonderful and going in the right direction."

In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together.
In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together. Picture: Norfolk Police

Now, her main focus is her son, whom she longs to see more of.

"He does visit me, but [this] is dependent on when his father has the time to bring him, which is far from as often as I would like to see him."

"I don't feel I see him enough and this is very upsetting for me. When we are together, it is usually only for a few hours, and we spend that time catching up about what he's doing at school and in his free time.

"We lie on my bed together and watch films, which gives me great comfort to have him near me.

"Though she cannot hold him tight or easily tell him herself, Catherine is immensely proud of how well her son has dealt with her ordeal."

She adds: "He is amazing. He always seems happy and cheerful and perfectly comfortable around me and all my equipment.

"I just wish I could see him more often and have him living with me. I am desperate to be his mum again."

"I know it does not bear much in the situation and I know it won't change anything.

"I wish I had never got a licence and had never got a car. I cannot say anything more than sorry."

In a statement released via the force, Catherine's family said she "has always been such a gregarious person with a great sense of humour and so full of life".

They added: "I'll never forget that day when we were told she had been in an accident and then arriving at the hospital to be facing the reality that we may lose her."

To hear that my only daughter may not survive was heartbreaking and, as her dad, all I wanted to do was make everything better for her."

In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together.
In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police revealed that Taylor, a father-to-be who is expecting his first child in February, had held his licence for less than 12 weeks at the time of the accident.

At around 11am, he crashed into the back of a Ms Davies' vehicle, as she waited to turn right on the A47 at East Tuddenham, near Norwich.

In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together.

He added: "She will never breathe for herself again. She will never taste food again. She will never be able to hug her son again."

Taylor stood alone in the court after failing to qualify for representation via legal aid .

Asked whether he'd like to say anything to the family, he said: "I would like to apologise."

Taylor was sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

The teenager was also banned from driving for 40 months and told he must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

Sergeant Callum Walchester said that Taylor "didn't set out... intending to cause unimaginable injuries to another person but sadly that is exactly what he did".

He added: "George Taylor made multiple decisions to use his mobile phone that day and in doing so put himself and everyone else at significant risk.

"It was Catherine who has paid the price."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes have been paid to Alex Salmond at a memorial service

Tributes to Alex Salmond at memorial service for former Scottish First Minister, with Gordon Brown among mourners

A Syrian opposition fighter shoots in the air in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents fan out inside Aleppo in major setback for Assad

Exclusive
Rachel Clarke has urged Keir Starmer 'not to turn his back on the dying' after MPs voted to back assisted dying

Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill

Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Ukraine 'asks NATO for membership at meeting next week', as Zelenskyy says he'll end 'hot war with Russia'

A car drives past destroyed buildings

Israel hits Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

In camp, Oti Mabue and GK Barry sat down with Coleen, 38, to talk about the origins of her kids' names: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass

I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney reveals the secret meaning behind her children's names

A man in a blue jacket stands by white entrance gates

Chinese journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat jailed for espionage

Gregg Wallace has shared a cryptic message

Gregg Wallace shares bizarre message amid mounting misconduct claims against Masterchef presenter

Syrian rebel forces have moved into Aleppo

Syrian Islamist rebels sweep into Aleppo as opposition force claims to control entire province

Police said Alana Armstrong's little boy and her family would "never get the chance to see her again"

CCTV released in hunt for killer after mother knocked off e-bike by Land Rover on secluded country road

Front view of the main church in Reykjavik

Iceland votes for a new parliament after coalition dissolved

Bob Bryar

My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar 'found dead at home' aged 44 after 'no one heard from him for 3 weeks'

Emma Kennedy has said she reported Gregg Wallace 12 years ago

Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy 'reported Gregg Wallace to TV bosses 12 years ago'

Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh was victim of 'coordinated briefing by someone trying to get rid of her', claims former Labour official

Richard Tice has blasted net zero targets ahead of Reform UK's first Scottish conference.

Reform UK's Tice claims rising sea levels can be dealt with by "a bit of steel and cement"

Kim Leadbeater has said there is still a lot of work to do on the assisted dying bill after MPs voted in favour at the second reading on Friday

'Still a lot of work to do' on assisted dying, admits MP behind the bill, after Commons votes in favour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint hit with £1.8 million tax bill after Harry Potter star loses legal battle

Romania Election

Romania’s parliamentary vote risks being overshadowed by presidential race chaos

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un vows North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine

Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now the assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle

Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle, says his daughter
Justin Sun peeled off the duct tape and enjoyed the banana

Crypto boss eats banana artwork he bought for $6.2m - and offers to buy 100,000 more from fruit vendor
Demonstrators rally outside the Georgian parliament’s building in Tbilisi to protest the government’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years

Georgian protesters clash with police for second night after EU talks suspended

Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'prepared to end Ukraine war' in exchange for Nato membership

Syrian opposition fighters enter a village

Insurgents breach Syria’s largest city for first time since 2016

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace dropped by autism charity as more people come forward with allegations

Westminster

Met Police apologises after names of alleged Westminster ‘honeytrap’ victims shared in mass email

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News