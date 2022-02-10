Parents spend £14billion trying to get support for children with special educational needs

10 February 2022, 14:45

Emma told LBC she has spent thousands of pounds on trying to get support for her disabled son.
Emma told LBC she has spent thousands of pounds on trying to get support for her disabled son. Picture: Alamy

By Michael Gaffney

Parents of children with special educational needs in the UK have spent more than £14billion trying to make sure their kids get the support they are legally entitled to.

The figures released this week come from a survey carried out by the campaign group ‘Let Us Learn Too’, who questioned more than a thousand mums and dads whose children have additional needs.

Over half of those families spent more the £10,000 on a combination of education tribunals, appeals, private diagnoses, solicitors’ fees and commissioning services.

One in ten spent more than £100,000.

On top of that is the addition of lost earnings through having to give up work to care for their children.

If you apply those figures to the 350,000 children in the UK with SEND it adds up to a combined spend of £14.6 billion.

Suzanne in St Helens had to leave her job in finance when her son was diagnosed with Autism, she said: "I gave up my career. So in lost earnings, in [my] pension, in legal fees, solicitors’ fees, in professional fees it’s cost me just over £250,000 in the last nine years.

"I sent it to my partner and said, 'Did you know we could afford to lose a quarter of a million pounds?'

"I cried, but you can’t miss a beat. There isn’t the luxury of wallowing in self-pity, you have to pick yourself up very quickly and carry on."

She’s trying to take her local authority to a tribunal to get her child the help he needs.

It has cost her £11,000 in the past year alone fighting decisions by the authority.

"All I’ve achieved is the law to be upheld, for my son to have the access that he is legally entitled to, when the access is in place, children can thrive.

"It doesn’t seem like a lot to ask."

In Liverpool, Victoria had to fight for years to get her son a diagnosis of Autism after he began to find it difficult in school.

She says her pleas for help were ignored and as a result her son now struggles to accept his diagnosis.

He has mental health problems and attempted suicide last year.

Victoria had to make changes to the hours she can work to care for him and survive on statutory sick pay and help from family when she took time off work to support him during the summer.

"Not only are you worrying about the fact your kid has just tried to take their own life, but you’re also worrying about how you pay your bills.

"Luckily, I had help from my parents but if I didn’t have them, how would I have kept the roof over our heads?

"I truly, truly believe that had he had the help and support, and had the schools that he’s been in understood that it’s not just the kid who is kicking off in class, we wouldn’t have got to this point.

"There’s a lot of kids who are going under the radar."

The financial burden is something that’s felt long into the future too.

Emma Metcalfe says she had been promised respite care to help her disabled son, but the family were left with no support for more than two years.

Emma told LBC she and her husband both had to make changes to their working hours and eventually downsized their home to pay for help for Adam.

She said so far they’ve spent close to £100,000.

"I went to see a financial advisor to sort things out and he said, 'I don’t know how you’ve managed.'

"Neither do I. You’ve got that additional stress, not only are you looking after a child with additional needs, but it’s also just a constant battle all the time.

"This is our norm; you just have to get on with it but that doesn’t mean it's right.

"It does concern me in the future, will he ever get the chance to have any sort of independent living and what will happen when we go?"

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "The vast majority of cases for Education Health and Care needs assessments are concluded without the need to resort to Tribunal hearings.

"However, we know the system needs to be better for children with special educational needs and their families, which is why the SEND Review is looking at ways to make sure the system is more consistent, high quality, and integrated across education, health and care."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

'Charming' Tinder conman jailed for swindling £140k from woman to fund 'high life'

Nicola Sturgeon

Face masks to be scrapped in Scotland’s schools, Nicola Sturgeon confirms

The Queen kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations by saying she wanted her daughter-in-law to become Queen Camilla

'Honoured and very touched': Camilla speaks out over Queen Consort title for first time

Exclusive
Angel Lynn's aunt Jackie Chamberlain has spoken to LBC.

Angel Lynn's aunt tells LBC she's 'horrified' one of the kidnappers could walk free in months
Energy bills

“Surge pricing” on energy bills could hit millions of households

Dame Cressida Dick has insisted she won't walk despite a string of controversies

Defiant Cressida Dick vows not to quit claiming the Met is better than before

Breaking
This is the second time the Prince has contracted covid, the first being in March 2020.

Prince Charles catches Covid for second time while Camilla tests negative

Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal

Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major

Prince Harry has promised to continue the “unfinished” work of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry vows to continue Diana's 'unfinished' HIV fight in video chat from LA

In a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General, the PM reiterated the UK's support for European security.

Boris warns this is the 'most dangerous moment' in Europe for decades amid Ukraine crisis

A fire caused by an e-bike battery pack ripped through the home

Shocking footage emerges of devastating 'lithium fire' sparked when e-bike battery ignited

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband for cheating, but it was not acceptable.

'It's not acceptable but I forgive him': Coleen Rooney speaks out on Wayne's cheating

The row over daily updates erupted after the PM announced plans to ditch all restrictions, including isolating for people with covid.

Row breaks out over whether it’s now time to ditch daily Covid stats

The report comes just days after Holocaust Memorial Day

Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Rishi Sunak faced calls to help businesses at it emerged many are looking to raise their prices

Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

The Downing Street flat was refurbed with Lulu Lytle, the luxury interior designer

More woes for Boris? Now police consider investigating £100k Downing St flat refurb

Latest News

See more Latest News

Images from a remote-controlled submersible robot show damaged areas inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant

Robot photos appear to show melted fuel at Fukushima reactor

Tesla logo

Tesla recalls nearly 580,000 vehicles over ‘Boombox’ function
Actress and activist Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie urges Senate to renew Violence Against Women Act
Htun Zaw Win

Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

A despondent woman sitting on a couch

Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

Police arrest people protesting against coronavirus mandates in Wellington, New Zealand

Police arrest convoy protesters in New Zealand

A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris

Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters
Lorries line up in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada is blocked off

Ford plant forced to shut due to bridge blockade amid Covid protests in Canada
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport

Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends
A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch again

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police