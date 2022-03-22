Parents charged with killing 16-year-old daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese

22 March 2022, 18:02

Parents charged with killing morbidly obese teen daughter
Parents charged with killing morbidly obese teen daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The parents of a disabled teenage girl have appeared in court after being charged with causing her death by allowing her to become morbidly obese.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

Her father Alun Titford, 44, and mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, are charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

It is alleged that, between March 24 and October 11 2020, they failed to ensure Ms Titford's dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

Read more: 'Sadly missed but never forgotten': Family pay tribute to toddler killed in dog attack

Read more: Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

Nor did they ensure she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition, had a safe and hygienic environment, her physical health was maintained, or that reasonable medical help was sought, the charge claims.

The pair appeared before Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and stood together in the dock wearing face masks.

They spoke only to confirm their names, ages and address but did not enter any pleas.

Prosecutor Helen Tench asked both defendants to remain on conditional bail and not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

They will next appear before Mold Crown Court on April 14 2022.

At an earlier inquest a medical cause of death was given as "inflammation and infection in extensive areas of ulceration arising from obesity and it's complications in a girl with spina bifida and hydrocephalus".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders"

Govt taxing 'wrong people' and those with 'broadest shoulders' should pay up, Rayner says

Corrie McKeague was 23 when he went missing on a night out

RAF gunner died after getting into bin on night out, inquest concludes

A van which was ready to head to Ukraine to deliver vital donations has been stolen

Van packed with donations to help Ukrainian refugees stolen from charity

Crowds gathered at Stansted airport too.

Furious travellers slam 'quarter mile-long' immigration queues at Heathrow and Stansted

Russian troops have been accused of killing as many as 30 of horses after torching a civilian stable in Ukraine

Russian troops 'burn 30 horses alive' in stable near Kyiv, Ukraine says

CCTV shows Ali Harbi Ali making his way to a constituency surgery

Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

The actress starred in Coronation Street.

'Comedy genius': Coronation Street and Shameless star dies in 'sudden accident'

Defence Sec Ben Wallace duped by Russia but MoD says clip is 'doctored'

Defence Sec Ben Wallace pranked by Russia as MoD issues alert over 'state doctored clips'

Mr Romantschenko was killed on Friday in Kharkiv.

Four-time Holocaust concentration camp survivor killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv

The UK will set there clocks an hour forward on March 27

When do the clocks go forward for summer 2022? Time, date and why the clocks change

The damning report blasted the Met’s anti-corruption practices and said lessons had not been learned decades after the murder of Daniel Morgan

Met hired 100 recruits with criminal records over last two years, damning report finds

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'

Footage appeared to show the moment a passenger plane crashed into a mountain in China.

'Catastrophic incident on board' Chinese plane sparked death plunge, expert says

Nazanin's daughter Gabriella was forced to wear a 'sack' visiting her mother

Nazanin's daughter was 'forced to wear a sack over her head while visiting Iranian jail'

Students protested a controversial set of security checks at City and Islington College

London college brings in 'airport-style' security checks of students - sparking walkout

Russian protester Marina Ovsyannikova has been accused of being a British spy

Russia state TV editor who staged protest accused of being 'British spy' by former colleague

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene of the attack

Suspect shot after four Israelis killed in stabbing attack – police
Ruined shopping mall

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin

Elected official guilty of illegally entering US Capitol grounds on January 6
Severe Weather

One killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county

Endangered Bat

Endangered species status proposed for fungus-ravaged bat in US
Justin Trudeau

Trudeau strikes deal to keep his party in power until 2025

Alexei Navalny

Putin foe Alexei Navalny given nine-year jail term by Russian court
Tributes paid to photographer

Photographer’s family take Taliban chiefs to International Criminal Court
Bundestag pays tribute to holocaust survivor

German parliament honours survivor of Nazi camps killed in Ukraine
Eclipse

Chelsea owner Abramovich’s second yacht also docks in Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police