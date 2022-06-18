All parents who take children on holiday in term-time to face £120 fine

18 June 2022, 13:33

Parents will be fined £120 for taking their child out of class without good reason.
Parents will be fined £120 for taking their child out of class without good reason. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Parents who take their children out of school during term-time will be fined £120 in a new crackdown by the Government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government said the new scheme would end a "postcode lottery" over how councils tackle school absences, with all parents fined if they don't have a good reason to take their child out of school.

Parents whose children have five days of unauthorised absence or lateness within one term, take holidays during term-time, or are out in public during the first five days of an exclusion will face a fixed penalty notice, the plans suggest.

The proposals, published on Friday, suggest that all schools will need to electronically take a register.

The Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, will be given central access to national register data, while local councils could access all attendance data for schools in their area, the proposals suggest.

Read more: Luggage chaos at Heathrow as passengers told they may not get bags back for 2 days

Read more: 'They can't just vanish': Boris defends 'draconian' plans to electronically tag migrants

A parent would face a maximum of two fines for each child within the school year, with prosecution considered as the next step if this limit were reached.

The Government said that currently councils decide upon the threshold where fines are imposed on parents.

Plans to crackdown on absence in schools comes after Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children's Commissioner, called for attendance to rise to 100% by the 2022 autumn term in September.

She urged academy trusts to do "whatever it takes" to achieve this.

The Government says its proposals would end a "postcode lottery" within a system where parents are fined for absence in some areas and not in others.

The plans would also tighten up rules on pupil absence in the case of illness, as current regulations allow a child’s name to be deleted from registers if their health means it’s unlikely they can attend school.

It also suggests online learning could be recorded in the case of absence, as while currently a pupil's participation in remote education cannot be recorded, "we recognise that as remote education technology develops...there may be a need for this type of participation to be recorded".

Read more: Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

And the proposals suggest that pupils younger than compulsory schooling age should still have their absence recorded, whereas currently their attendance does not need to be recorded by law.

Nadhim Zahawi said: "I know from the Children's Commissioner's work on school attendance that children themselves hugely value being in school with their teachers and their friends.

"My job is to make sure that every child can get those school experiences. The plans set out today to reform how absence fines operate, alongside our Schools Bill currently going through parliament, will improve consistency across the country and help tackle persistent absence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rain and storms are set to hit the UK this weekend after three days of hot weather.

Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

The "enormous luggage carpet" was pictured at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2.

Luggage chaos at Heathrow as passengers told they may not get bags back for 2 days

RMT has confirmed rail strikes will go ahead next week.

'Biggest rail strike in modern history' to go ahead after last-ditch pay talks fail

Priti Patel's year-long pilot has been slammed as being "draconian" but Boris Johnson said it will stop migrants "vanishing" into the country.

'They can't just vanish': Boris defends 'draconian' plans to electronically tag migrants

Harry and William still have a very strained relationship, it is believed.

William 'mourns' collapse of relationship with Harry as brothers reach 'rock bottom'

Nick Fletcher made the comments in a letter to schools in his constituency,

Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil.

Human remains found in Amazon belong to missing British journalist

Keir Starmer has pledged to resign if fined

Starmer sends back questionnaire over 'Beergate' as he promises to quit if fined

Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again

Ben Wallace hits back at critics generating 'conspiracy b****cks' over PM's Ukraine trip

Pension reform

Millions face working longer due to state pension reform

Sadiq Khan threatened to block the Met's next commissioner if they aren't a reformer

'I'll block next Met boss from the job if they won't reform it' Khan tells Patel

Reeves was convicted of murdering his neighbours

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves found guilty of murdering neighbours after row over parking

An art teacher defended letting her students pose semi-naked for a class project

Sacked teacher who let children pose topless for class insists it's 'art'

NHS bosses apologise for saying eunuch is a gender

NHS apologises for claiming eunuch is a gender identity

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest

UK in talks to host Eurovision as 2023 contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philadelphia-Firefighters-Trapped

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Afghanistan

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Bangladesh Floods

Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Donald Trump lashes out at January 6 committee and teases 2024 run
Brazil Amazon

Human remains are those of British journalist Dom Phillips, say Brazilian police
Germany Scholz

It is necessary to keep talking to Putin, says German leader

CORRECTION Church Shooting

Man aged 71 held over Alabama church shooting that left three dead
France Obit Trintignant

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

France Obit Trintignant

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

France Heat Wave

Europe wilts under early heatwave from the Med to the North Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London