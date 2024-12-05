Drop out parents who set up their own 'kingdom' embalmed their dead son, 3, before burying him in their garden

The Yasharahyalahs set up their own 'Kingdom' and buried their son in their garden
The Yasharahyalahs set up their own 'Kingdom' and buried their son in their garden. Picture: West Midlands Police

A couple, who invented their own religion and lived off-grid, buried their son in a back garden after he died through 'breathtaking neglect'.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, aged 42 and 43, were also convicted of child cruelty by failing to provide adequate nutrition or summon medical care, and perverting the course of justice by burying their son Abiyah Yasharahyalah in Handsworth.

Post-mortem tests showed Abiyah had suffered six bone fractures, severe malnutrition, rickets, anaemia, stunted growth and severe dental decay.

The couple, who had opted out of society and set up their own "kingdom", believed he would be reincarnated if they followed a burial ritual, a court has heard.

Jurors unanimously convicted Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah after hearing how they kept their son's body in their bed for eight days after his death.

He died from a respiratory illness which was worsened by a "restricted" vegan diet which caused severe malnourishment, rickets, anaemia and stunted growth.

The sign at the front of the reclusive couple's property
The sign at the front of the reclusive couple's property. Picture: West Midlands Police

Instead of contacting the NHS, the couple - who told police they had renounced British citizenship and had an "off-grid" existence - tried to treat their son's final illness with garlic and ginger.

They then "embalmed" and buried the toddler in an 80cm-deep grave in the garden of their then-home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at the start of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.

Former fitness instructor Tai told police that he had carried out an "eight-day ritual" hoping that Abiyah would "come back", but eventually decided to bury him in accordance with his culture on what he regarded as sacred ground.

He told jurors he had adopted polygamy but did not eat meat as part of his quasi-religious "kingdom".

The couple "embalmed" and buried the toddler in an 80cm-deep grave
The couple "embalmed" and buried the toddler in an 80cm-deep grave. Picture: West Midlands Police

Although he had studied immunology and how diseases affect genes before graduating from Queen Mary University of London, Tai claimed he was unaware of the risks of a strict unsupplemented vegan diet.

The couple got married in September 2015 and "invented" a belief system featuring aspects of Igbo culture that Tai, who grew up in both Nigeria and Peckham in south-east London, adapted to form a legal system he called "slick law".

The court heard that they lived off the generosity of others, occupying a shipping container and then a caravan in the Somerset area.

They were both "extremely thin" when they were arrested on December 9 2022
They were both "extremely thin" when they were arrested on December 9 2022. Picture: West Midlands Police

Trial judge Mr Justice Wall praised jurors - who deliberated for a total of 21 hours and 14 minutes over five days - for the obvious care they had taken in reaching their unanimous guilty verdicts.

The couple, formerly of Clarence Road, Handsworth, were remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Thursday at Coventry Crown Court.

Commenting after the verdicts, Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, the senior investigating officer, said of Abiyah's father: "I would describe him as a very arrogant man, a fantasist, and someone who looked to manipulate people.

"And I would say that Naiyahmi, as his one and only follower, was incredibly weak-minded to put her love of Tai-Zamarai ahead of the needs of her own child and the need to please him ahead of the welfare of Abiyah."

The 80cm grave in a back garden in Birmingham where Abiyah was found
The 80cm grave in a back garden in Birmingham where Abiyah was found. Picture: West Midlands Police

Opening the case for the Crown at the start of the trial, prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC claimed the couple had jointly neglected Abiyah by failing to provide him with enough food or any medical help.

Prosecutors alleged it would have been obvious to both defendants that Abiyah, whose teeth would have been wobbly, was in considerable pain from abscesses and other ailments.

Mr Hankin said: "This child started life small but normal, and over time he became abnormally small. Those features must have been discernible to his parents if, as they claim, they were caring, loving and attentive."

Referring to a comment made by Abiyah's mother that "nature has a way of doing things", Mr Hankin added: "That is their attitude 'We're right and nature will decide'."

"It is breathtaking arrogance and cruelty," he added.

The trial was told that police visited the property three times - in February 2018 when Abiyah was alive, again in September 2021 after his death, and then in March 2022 to assist in the couple's eviction for non-payment of rent.

The couple lived off-grid and were evicted for not paying rent in 2022.
The couple lived off-grid and were evicted for not paying rent in 2022. Picture: West Midlands Police

On the second occasion, police bodycam footage recorded officers asking if a child lived at the address and Tai becoming aggressive and being arrested for being obstructive.

The welfare check did not lead to Abiyah being identified as missing, due to confusion over records related to the address.

A child safeguarding practice review into his death is ongoing, examining police and other agencies' involvement with him during his life.

Defence lawyer Bernard Tetlow KC told the trial: "Tai and Naiyahmi were not saying to themselves we realise our diet, we realise our healthcare is bad for us, but we are going to do it anyway.

"They genuinely believed they were doing the right thing. They genuinely believed that their diet and the belief in natural and holistic medicines was the best way."

The couple, who were on bail during their trial, were remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Thursday at the same court.

