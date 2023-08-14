Shocking footage shows parents letting child play on level crossing and teen doing press-ups as trains approach

Dangerous moments at level crossings

By Kit Heren

Terrifying footage shows a teenager doing one-armed press-ups and parents letting a toddler play on the tracks as trains approach level crossings.

The video, released by Network Rail, showcases six examples of "shockingly dangerous" behaviour at level crossings, as rail bosses try to warn people of the risks.

Some 50 examples of dangerous behaviour at level crossings - where railway tracks cross a road - have been reported in the West Midlands alone in 2023 so far.

The six incidents captured in the footage are:

April 4 – loud music playing while a teenager does one-armed press ups in the middle of a crossing.

March 14 – a horn sounding as two dog walkers rush across 8 seconds before a high-speed train passes.

April 1 2023 – a dog walker encouraging two dogs to sit on the tracks while an onlooker takes a photo of them.

May 18 2023 – a primary school age boy on a scooter rushing over the crossing in front of an oncoming train which arrives 7 seconds later.

April 3 2023 – a man with two little girls using the rails to play on pointing out the ‘pretty hills’ in the distance to them. They were caught on camera on the tracks for over a minute and a half.

March 18 2023 – two boys placing ballast stones on the track so they are run over by trains

Alexandra France, Network Rail level crossing safety manager, said: "In so many of the incidents filmed, the difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for those involved.

"I can’t downplay the danger they were in – with serious injury or worse a huge possibility.

"No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the rules around using level crossings every time they use it. It just really isn’t worth the risk."

Network Rail staff are now visiting the level crossings in question to warn people about how dangerous these places can be.

Staff will be handing out leaflets and explaining that people should: concentrate; stop, look and listen; check both ways before crossing; understand the warnings; and cross quickly, keeping children close and dogs on a lead.