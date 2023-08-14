Shocking footage shows parents letting child play on level crossing and teen doing press-ups as trains approach

14 August 2023, 07:24

Dangerous moments at level crossings

By Kit Heren

Terrifying footage shows a teenager doing one-armed press-ups and parents letting a toddler play on the tracks as trains approach level crossings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The video, released by Network Rail, showcases six examples of "shockingly dangerous" behaviour at level crossings, as rail bosses try to warn people of the risks.

Some 50 examples of dangerous behaviour at level crossings - where railway tracks cross a road - have been reported in the West Midlands alone in 2023 so far.

Some 50 incidents of dangerous behaviour at level crossings have been reported in the West Midlands this year alone
Some 50 incidents of dangerous behaviour at level crossings have been reported in the West Midlands this year alone. Picture: Network Rail

The six incidents captured in the footage are:

  • April 4 – loud music playing while a teenager does one-armed press ups in the middle of a crossing.
  • March 14 – a horn sounding as two dog walkers rush across 8 seconds before a high-speed train passes.
  • April 1 2023 – a dog walker encouraging two dogs to sit on the tracks while an onlooker takes a photo of them.
  • May 18 2023 – a primary school age boy on a scooter rushing over the crossing in front of an oncoming train which arrives 7 seconds later.
  • April 3 2023 – a man with two little girls using the rails to play on pointing out the ‘pretty hills’ in the distance to them. They were caught on camera on the tracks for over a minute and a half.
  • March 18 2023 – two boys placing ballast stones on the track so they are run over by trains
Network Rail has urged people to be careful at level crossings
Network Rail has urged people to be careful at level crossings. Picture: Network Rail

Alexandra France, Network Rail level crossing safety manager, said: "In so many of the incidents filmed, the difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for those involved.

"I can’t downplay the danger they were in – with serious injury or worse a huge possibility.

"No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the rules around using level crossings every time they use it. It just really isn’t worth the risk."

Network Rail staff are now visiting the level crossings in question to warn people about how dangerous these places can be.

Staff will be handing out leaflets and explaining that people should: concentrate; stop, look and listen; check both ways before crossing; understand the warnings; and cross quickly, keeping children close and dogs on a lead.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is said to have stepped in personally to allow pubs to carry on selling takeaway pints of beer.

Rishi Sunak 'rides to the rescue' of takeaway pints as he makes u-turn on major pub law change

Miners, rescuers and local residents at the site of the jade mine landslide

More than 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand removes last of Covid-19 restrictions

President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed president for ‘high treason’

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed leader for ‘high treason’

Martin Lee, right, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Hong Kong democracy activists partially win bid to quash protest convictions

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm

Bibby Stockholm workers hired by government knew about Legionella on barge 'the day migrants moved in'

Patients should get a diagnosis or the all-clear within four weeks of seeing a GP under new NHS cancer targets

NHS to scrap two-thirds of cancer targets in bid to speed up diagnosis and save lives

Six people died on Saturday while trying to cross the Channel

Conservatives rage at 'pathetic' French measures to stop migrants' small boats reaching Channel

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders sharp increase in missile production

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Migrant crisis to 'last five more years', govt memo says, as ministers face growing pressure to stop Channel crossings

Does the image make your eyes feel funny?

Bizarre optical illusion sends internet crazy as one person claims it has 'affected vision for a year'

Hawaii Fires

Tourists urged to stay away from Maui as death toll set to rise

The billionaires had been set to fight in the cage

Zuckerberg vs. Musk called off: Facebook owner says Elon 'isn't serious' about UFC charity match

Travel Stock – The Grand Canyon – United States

Boy, 13, survives 100ft fall at Grand Canyon

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape: Car 'travelling three times speed limit' smashes into Welsh campsite - but baby 'saved by cot'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran

Gunman opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran

Jacqueline McKenzie on LBC

'Shocking hit job': Target of Tory ‘lefty lawyer’ dossier tells LBC she is 'frightened' to walk home at night
Bryan Dyer went from London to Cumbria and back in one day

Man travels 600 miles for a pint as he tries to visit every Wetherspoons in the country - with just 58 to go
The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

Demolished Crooked House pub bricks being sold for £50 on Facebook by 'vultures'

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including 23-day-old baby girl

Wilko administration sale signs have been popping up in stores across the country

Wilko launches huge administration sale with thousands of discounted products up for grabs

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires become deadliest in US history as governor warns fatalities will increase

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018

More than 500 migrants crossed the Channel on the day when six men died after their boat sank
China Storms

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape for baby after car flips off road into campsite in Wales tourist hotspot, with nine hurt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit