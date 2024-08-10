Parents of six-year-old Bebe King killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack

Parents of six-year-old Bebe King killed at Southport dance workshop reveal older sister witnessed and escaped attack.

By Christian Oliver

The parents of one of the children killed at a Southport dance workshop have revealed her older sister 'managed to escape' after she 'witnessed the attack'.

Bebe King died alongside Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, after the stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the Merseyside town on 29 July.

Lauren and Ben King have now released a statement through Merseyside Police where they paid tribute to their "precious daughter" who "was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore".

They continued: "We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape.

"She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her.

"Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

Floral tribute placed in a picture of Elsie Dot Stancombe outside the Town Hall in Southport
Floral tribute placed in a picture of Elsie Dot Stancombe outside the Town Hall in Southport. Picture: Alamy
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed. Picture: Supplied

Bebe's parents also thanked the Southport community for their "outpouring of love and support" that "has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time".

"From the pink lights illuminating Sefton and Liverpool, to the pink bows, flowers, balloons, cards, and candles left in her memory, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown to our family.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to us."

It comes after the final girl injured in the fatal Southport knife attack was discharged from hospital on Thursday to continue her recovery at home.

She was released from Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and was the eighth child injured in the attack to be discharged, Merseyside Police said.

Her family thanked the ambulance crews that were "crucial in airlifting her from the scene to the hospital" and said "we know that their intervention saved her life".

The survivor's family went on to condemn the subsequent "disorder" and attacks on police officers, emphasising that "when the horrific events unfolded, our police officers were the first on the scene".

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for their unwavering support and the extraordinary care they provided to our beloved daughter during this challenging time," they said in a statement.

"We were deeply saddened by the recent disorder and the attacks on our police force.

"It is important to highlight that when the horrific events unfolded, our police officers were the first on the scene.

Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport, after three children were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport
Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport, after three children were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport. Picture: Alamy

They continued: "We are immensely grateful to the officers who stood by our daughter's side, providing assistance and support until she was safely transported to the hospital.

"This has been an incredibly difficult time for our nation, especially for the families affected by these tragic events.

"We appreciate the continued support and compassion from everyone during this challenging period.

"While we are relieved that our daughter is on the path to recovery, our hearts go out to the families of Bebe, Alice, and Elsie during this immensely painful time. Thank you."

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of three girls at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

