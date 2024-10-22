Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York. Picture: Alamy / Family Handout

By Will Conroy

The parents of a seven-year-old boy who died in a house explosion in Newcastle have paid tribute to their son.

Archie York died after an explosion ripped through the terraced house on Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city.

Jason Laws believed to be in his 30s, was also tragically killed in the explosion, which happened at about 00:45 BST on Wednesday morning.

The explosion destroyed six flats, leaving much of the property smouldering in the hours that followed.

Archie died after an explosion ripped through the terraced house in the Benwell and Elswick area of Newcastle. Picture: Family handout

Archie's devastated parents Katherine and Robbie have now released a heartfelt tribute to their “best friend”.

They said: "Archie was not only our son but our best friend.

"He lit up every room he went in, whether that was with his cheeky smile he was known for or some of his cheeky words.

"We are so broken as a family but Archie will live on in his baby brother Finley who is the spitting image of him.

"He might have been small but he had a heart of gold, everyone loved him."

They added: "We would also like to thank everyone who shared their love with Archie at his balloon release, everyone did him proud.

"As a whole we are still wanting to wake up from this nightmare but Archie knows he will be in our hearts forever and always.

"We love you Archie York #forever7."

Six people - five adults and a child - were taken to hospital, with all but one having now been discharged. Picture: Alamy

Supt Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

"Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

Andy Riches, a safety steward at Newcastle United, has set up an online fundraiser in aid of the occupants of one of the homes affected.

A joint investigation by emergency services and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into what caused the house explosion is now underway.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We are working alongside colleagues from a range of agencies, including Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"Those with information which could assist the investigation should complete the relevant form at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/NATIONAL23Y12-PO1

"For those unable to contact the Force via this way you call 101.

"Please quote log number NP-20241016-0028.

"They can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website."

Superintendent Darren Adams, of Northumbria Police, speaks to the media in Benwell, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, after a seven-year-old boy died in a large explosion.Picture date: Wednesday October 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident in the Elswick area of Newcastle at 12.45am today.

"We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical adviser to the scene.

"We treated and conveyed four patients - three adults and one child - to hospital for further treatment."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning: "We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large-scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle.

"Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice."