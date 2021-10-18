Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds

18 October 2021, 21:10

Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.
Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A number of schools in England have warned parents that children are imitating violent games from the hit Netflix show Squid Game.

The South Korean drama features people who are desperate for cash competing in a series of children’s games where failure results in them being killed, often brutally.

Concerns have been raised in the UK following reports children as young as six are copying the show's violent challenges on playgrounds.

The games include red light, green light – traditionally known as statues or grandmother’s footsteps in the UK – in which players try to reach a finish line while the game master’s back is turned.

They must freeze on the spot whenever the Squid Game doll turns around, and they are shot dead if they fail.

Read more: Southend to get city status in honour of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson says

Read more: 'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life

Central Bedfordshire council's education safeguarding team said in a district-wide email that the 15-rated series was "quite graphic with a lot of violent content”.

According to The Guardian, the council urged parents to be "vigilant" and added: “We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game."

It follows a similar warning from a primary school in Ilford after pupils were seen trying to 'play' the games on the playgrounds.

One primary school in Esher, Surrey, sent out a safeguarding leaflet to parents last Friday warning them that children “may unintentionally put themselves in harm’s way by trying to recreate a small portion of the games”.

Parents have also been urged to be wary of Squid Game-related content shared on social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram.

Read more: Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84

According to The Brussells Times, a school in Belgium also said children were beating up those who moved in lieu of shooting them, as in the popular series.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has awarded Squid Game a 15 rating in the UK for “sexual violence references, injury detail, crude humour, sex, suicide, sexual images, violence”.

Unlike BBFC’s 12a rating, which allows younger viewers to watch content provided they are with a parent or other guardian, the 15 rating states that the material is “suitable only for 15 years and over” with no concession for accompanying adults.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Monday evening

Ayr explosion: Emergency services rush to scene after blast in residential area

George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84

Sir David Amess and Stephen Timms were both attacked at constituency surgeries

Knife attack survivor MP insists politicians 'must remain accessible' to public

Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life

Goto Energy has collapsed.

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to go bust as gas prices spiral

David Nash

'Caring and charismatic' law student dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment

Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire over the country's Covid passport mandate.

Analysis: Scottish Covid passports decried as 'illiberal' and a 'shambles'

Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT

Menopause awareness: Timpson to cover cost of employees' hormone replacement therapy

England will have to play a game behind closed doors

England to play behind closed doors and fined 100,000 euros over Wembley Euro 2020 clashes

Boris Johnson led House of Commons tributes to Sir David Amess

Southend to get city status in honour of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson says

Exclusive
IDS was sent a death threat in the post

Iain Duncan Smith reveals chilling death threat days after killing of Sir David Amess

The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

ULEZ: Where will it apply and is your car exempt?

Colin Powell has died aged 84.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid-19

Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday

Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says

Members of Sir David's family attended the scene today

Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed

Earthshot 2021

Revealed: List of winners awarded £1million by Duke of Cambridge for Earthshot Prize 2021

Latest News

See more Latest News

Around 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks.

'Wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma approved for use by NHS
Sala died in a plane crash in 2019

Trial begins for man who allegedly organised footballer Emiliano Sala's flight
Boris Johnson will lead the tributes for Sir David Amess this afternoon

PM to lead Commons tributes to Sir David Amess as family urges 'set aside hatred'
Scottish authorities will be ensuring businesses comply with the vaccine mandate.

Scottish authorities begin legally enforcing Covid passports for clubs and large events
People have missed their flights because of the issues at Stansted.

Stansted Airport: Huge queues and flights missed amid baggage system 'chaos'
Justin McLaughlin was killed at a train station in Glasgow.

Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow
The family of Sir David Amess have issued an emotional tribute.

'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute
Andrew Rosindell, who represents Romford, was speaking after Sir David Amess was killed in his nearby constituency of Southend West

Sir David Amess: MP says often 'nothing is done' when abuse reported to police
Suffolk Police have arrested four men following the incident.

Four men arrested over man's death after 'fight' at Suffolk lorry park
Pte Watson-Pickering died on Friday

Soldier, 23, who died during Salisbury army exercise is named

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess
Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'

Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'
Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police