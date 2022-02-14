Parents told son, 6, could be 'transphobic' after he was 'confused by boy wearing a dress'

14 February 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 12:42

Nigel and Sally Rowe
Nigel and Sally Rowe. Picture: Christian Concern

By Stephen Rigley

The parents of a six-year-old boy were warned that he may be deemed "transphobic" if he were to question another pupil wearing a dress.

Christians Sally and Nigel Rowe, said they received a letter from the headteacher and chair of governors declaring pupils could be seen as transphobic if they showed "an inability to believe a transgender person is actually a 'real' female or male.

The Rowes from Isle of Wight pulled their children out of school in 2016 and 2017 after one of their sons came home confused that a boy in his class had begun inconsistently wearing a dress and identifying as a girl.

The couple, who now home-school both their children have objected to the guidance being given at their children's former school and called for a judicial review of the Department for Education's decision to provide guidelines on the issue.

They were granted permission for a judicial challenge and a hearing will take place later this year. 

The Rowes told The Times that the letter they received from the school was 'cold' and did not attempt to address their concerns.  

Mr Rowe said: "One of the main issues we struggled with in relation to the letter was that it said that if our six-year-old son did not recognise the other boy as a little girl or a little boy, then he would be deemed transphobic. And our son had to use the correct pronouns.

'I don't think that a six-year-old has the cognisant ability to work that out, especially if the child is gender fluid. And the letter also said that we as parents would be deemed to be transphobic if we didn't accept that position.' 

A DfE spokesman said: "We recognise that issues relating to gender identity can be complex and sensitive. Schools are best placed to work with parents, pupils and public services to decide what is best for individual children and what is best for all others in the school."

The judicial review later this year will examine the DfE's promotion of Cornwall Schools Transgender Guidance, which aims to support transgender pupils. 

These guidelines - which the couple say must be replaced with something that "protects children from partisan materials that lead them down a road of irreversible harm" – state that transgender pupils 'should be able to wear the uniform of their true gender'.

The guidelines add: "Provided the child is dressing in an appropriate manner for the school regulations, feels safe and supported and the clothes they are wearing are appropriate for them, there should not be an issue."

According to the Times, the couple said that when they raised the issue, the school gave them the choice of "either affirming transgenderism, which they believe is harmful, or being labelled as transphobic".

Mr Rowe added: "This is not just about boys wearing dresses. This case is about an ideology that is now embedded in schools, local authorities, and Church of England leadership, and is causing serious long-term harm to thousands of children."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick.

Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Europe later this week

PM urges Putin to step back from 'edge of precipice' amid 'dangerous' Ukraine situation

Breaking
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid

Camilla has Covid: Duchess tests positive days after Charles as doctors monitor the Queen

Storm Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice this week

Storm Dudley: UK braced for 90mph winds and snow as Met Office issues further warnings

Breaking
The price of petrol has soared, adding to the financial burden of millions of people

Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre

Robert Gay was found dead after a night out with colleagues

British Airways crew member found dead in Johannesburg street

Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade.

Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch.

'Our beautiful boy': Family's tribute to rugby player who died after scoring try

Exclusive
Russian invasion of Ukraine 'insane' and would meet 'strong resistance', diplomat warns

'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday

'Extremely dangerous' rapist who attacks women and children flees open prison

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Caroline Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020

Watchdog orders Met to reinvestigate Caroline Flack prosecution after complaint from mum

Rotherham Hospital, where the patient sadly died.

Murder probe after man dies following fight between patients at Rotherham hospital

15-year-old Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics despite a positive drugs test

Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, cleared to skate in Winter Olympics despite failed drugs test

Online threats have been directed against Sir Keir Starmer after Boris Johnson's 'Savile slur'

Death threats against Keir Starmer after Jimmy Savile slur probed by police

Andrew Turner has been suspended over claims he flashed his neigbours

RAF deputy suspended after angry neighbours spot him naked in garden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region (AP)

Spring thaw unlikely to be a factor in any Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts say
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards a government plane (kay Nietfeld/AP)

Where do diplomatic efforts to resolve Ukrainian impasse stand?
A woman aims a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Why is Ukraine the pawn in Cold War style stand-off between West and Moscow?
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Olaf Scholz

German leader in Ukraine for talks as fears of Russian invasion grow
A protester

New Zealand’s prime minister signals harsher stance on vaccine protest
Pakistan Blasphemy

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

A restaurant in Weiden

One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar
Carmen Herrera

Cuban-born abstract artist Carmen Herrera dies aged 106

A vehicle parked outside Brussels

Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse
'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War coalition co-founder on Ukraine

'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine
Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares
Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps
David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him

David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him
Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal

Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police