Paris Hilton reveals she was raped at 15 by an older man after he spiked her drink

Paris Hilton who has revealed she was raped aged 15. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By StephenRigley

Paris Hilton has revealed she was raped by an older man when just 15 he spiked her drink in a Californian mall.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the billionaire heiress revealed that her first sexual encounter was nonconsensual and occurred when she was just a teenager.

Hilton, now 42, claimed her abuser was an older man she met at a local mall in California, who allegedly slipped something into her drink and attacked her.

Hilton was living with her maternal grandmother in Palm Springs at the time told the outlet that she’d visit Los Angeles to see her friends and hang out at the Westfield Century City shopping centre “almost every weekend.”

She noted that “[older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores” and that she and her pals would “talk to them” and “give them [their] beeper [pager] numbers.”

Paris said she was offered 'berry wine coolers' to drink and one of the men was particularly forceful about getting her to drink it.

She said: "When I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. 'I don't know what he put in there; I'm assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol].

"I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, "You're dreaming, you're dreaming," and whispering that in my ear."

Paris Hilton who was raped after a man spiked her drink aged 15. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion

Read More: China calls for ceasefire: Beijing unveils 12-point plan to solve Ukraine war

Paris added the experience made her feel ashamed.

She went to a boarding school in Utah shortly after where she claims she was sexually abused after being forced to undergo cervical exams performed by staff members in the early hours of the morning.

The socialite slammed the institution in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris and succeeded in pushing for new, tighter regulation on schools for troubled teens.

Paris also revealed she and Carter had named their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum after sharing that they became parents last month.

The star already has 'seven' more embryos in the hope of having more children, adding that the embryos are 'all boys'.

Paris added that she decided to use a surrogate as she has always been 'scared' of childbirth.

She also confessed that she had previously had her eggs frozen on the advice of her pal Kim Kardashian, and had been planning to have a child on her own before she and Carter met.

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK February Digital Issue online now.

In the UK contact, Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999 on contact the service using their online chat function.