Chaos in Paris: Police shoot dead two as riots break out over Macron's re-election

25 April 2022, 05:46

Protests broke out and police shot two dead on a chaotic election day
Protests broke out and police shot two dead on a chaotic election day. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Police in Paris shot and killed two people in a car amid protests over Emmanuel Macron's re-election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shooting took place in Pont-Neuf, in the centre of the city, just after midnight – hours after the incumbent president beat Marine Le Pen in Sunday's election.

A third person, a passenger, was injured and taken to hospital but there was no immediate suggestion the incident was linked to the vote.

Reports quoting an investigative source said: "A car came rushing towards police soon after midnight, and refused to stop.

"One of the police officers opened fire, killing two people and wounding a third."

A witness told Le Figaro: "A car was parked in the wrong direction along the Vert-Galant square on the Pont-Neuf, the police approached to control the individuals present in the vehicle by pointing automatic weapons at him.

Read more: Macron pledges to be 'president of all of us' after resounding election victory

"The driver rushed off towards the police at full speed. The police fired immediately."

Protests broke out across France after Mr Macron took 59% of the vote to secure another five years as president.

Unrest was reported in cities including Paris, Toulouse and Lyon.

Officers in riot gear were seen having to retreat from the capital's Place de la Republique - a half hour walk from Pont Neuf - after having run at crowds.

Nobody in the car was thought to have been armed and police were not fired on by its occupants.

"It seems that they were simply in a car that was being driven erratically," the source said.

The woman who was wounded was sitting in the back when she was hit in the arm.

She was taken for "urgent treatment" as Pitie-Sapletriere hospital.

There was no immediate link to the presidential election or to a terrorist act.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Museums Development England works with specialist museums such as The National Glass Centre

Taxpayers' money 'spent decolonising museums' because history written by 'white men'

Rachel Johnson said people should no longer be home working

Rachel Johnson backs Rees-Mogg's drive for office return: 'They're on their pelotons'

Clementine Reardon was reported missing on Thursday afternoon

Family of 14-year-old missing since Thursday desperately appeal for her to come home

Emmanuel Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen in the French election

Macron pledges to be 'president of all of us' after resounding election victory

A man has died following an assault in Nottingham city centre.

Man collapses and dies after attack in Nottingham city centre

Macron and Le Pen went to their local polling stations to cast their vote.

Macron Vs Le Pen: Battle reaches peak as France votes for next president

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

HRP asked staff to attend 'micro-aggression' training.

Historic Royal Palace staff told not to tell female colleagues 'you look so young'

Exclusive
Miraslava, 5, has fallen seriously ill whilst waiting for a UK visa

Exclusive: Ukrainian children fall ill during long UK visa wait as mum 'regrets applying'

Russia has announced that the Satan II missile will be deployed in autumn.

Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn

An apartment block in Odesa was hit by Russian missiles

Three-month-old baby among eight killed as Russian missile strikes hit Odesa

Tulip Siddiq spoke out as multiple MPs face allegations of misconduct

'Zero tolerance' approach needed amid reports of ministers' sexual misconduct, MP insists

A photo of the couple was posted on social media

Brit woman 'marries death row inmate after telling family she was going to Disney World'

Jacob Rees-Mogg was accused of damaging the reputation of the civil service

Rees-Mogg criticised over 'demeaning' notes left for WFH civil servants

Nadine Dorries appeared on Dr Luke Evans' TikTok.

Nadine Dorries slams critics for mocking her dyslexia after TikTok gaffe

The force believe the suspect walked along Coventry Road (pictured) and Gilbert Close, where he assaulted at least 10 people.

Man, 33, arrested after three stabbed and others injured in 'nasty' town centre attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

US officials announce new aid for Ukraine following meeting with Zelensky
France Presidential Election

France’s Emmanuel Macron wins second term as Marine Le Pen concedes defeat
Slovenia Election

Opposition wins Slovenia vote by defeating right-wing populist
Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron beats Marine Le Pen to win second term

Slovenia Election

Opposition liberals in strong position in Slovenian election, polls suggest
Polish mine rescue workers

Nine miners confirmed dead as search goes on for survivors following blasts
France Presidential Election

Marine Le Pen ‘serene’ as voting begins in France’s presidential election
Joe Biden

Joe Biden commemorates anniversary of Armenian genocide

Covid outbreak in China

Streets blocked off in Shanghai as China toughens zero-Covid approach
Billy Chemirmir

Man accused of killing 18 old women to go on trial again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police