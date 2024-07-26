'Disaster' as flood warning issued for Paris ahead of Olympic opening ceremony, after arsonists target French railways

The French weather has been wet ahead of the opening ceremony. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A flood warning has been issued ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday evening, in the latest blow to the games after arsonists targeted the country's railway network overnight.

France’s meteorological office warned of rain and flooding in Paris, from 8pm, threatening to disrupt the opening ceremony, which is set to take place on the River Seine.

About 25mm (0.98in) to 30mm (1.18in) of rain could fall between 6pm and midnight on Friday - the equivalent of the average of 15 days of rainfall.

Patrick Marliere, a forecaster, said the weather was "going to be a disaster for these few hours".

He added: "I’ve been running models for two hours, going full circle, comparing all weather models, but unfortunately everything is confirming this trend for the start and the end of this evening. We won’t be able to avoid it."

Paris, France. 26th July, 2024. Opening Ceremony 2024 Olympic summer games, Paris 2024, Paris, France on July 2024. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It comes after three high-speed train lines across France were sabotated on the eve of the games overnight on Friday, with the later French Prime Minister pledging to find and punish the culprits.

Gabriel Attal said that French law enforcement had been mobilised to "find and punish the perpetrators" who started fires at key installations overnight on Friday, grinding trains to a halt.

Security patrol by boat in Paris, France, before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Picture: Alamy

The disruption has even affected some athletes, with two trains carrying competitors halted on Friday afternoon. But the mayor of Paris said the chaos had not affected the host city, and would not impact the opening ceremony.

It is unclear behind the attacks, which have cancelled brought chaos to fans and tourists trying to get into the French capital for the start of the Olympics. The French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said that Russia could be behind the attacks, or other terrorists.

But she added: "It could also be protesters - even French people."

French PM Gabriel Attal. Picture: Alamy

Security analyst Alex Kokcharov said: "Russia has both the intent and capability to attempt sabotage acts in Europe, especially in France.

"Russian intent is largely linked to the fact that Russia was not invited to the Olympic games."

But authorities are also said to be looking into the possibility that environmental protesters or the far left were to blame.

Criminal investigations have been opened into the attacks, with the Paris prosecutor saying the crime carries up to 20 years in prison.

The attacks have disrupted the south-west, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. An attempted attack in the southeast was foiled.

Meanwhile Eurostar advised passengers travelling to Paris on Friday to postpone their trip, with one in four trains set to be cancelled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

British authorities said they were in contact with the French government. Keir Starmer is planning to travel to the opening ceremony.

The Department for Transport said: "We are in close contact with Eurostar and the French authorities regarding the disruption to the French rail network. If you're planning to travel today, please check ahead before leaving and follow operator and FCDO travel advice."

Paris, France. 26th July, 2024. Before the Summer Olympics, Olympia Paris 2024, Olympia, security forces stand at Gare Montparnasse station. Picture: Alamy

PM Mr Attal said: "Early this morning, acts of sabotage were carried out in a planned and coordinated manner on SNCF installations.

"The consequences for the rail network are massive and serious.

"I express my gratitude to our firefighters who intervened on the affected sites and to the SNCF agents who will carry out the necessary work to restore the network.

"My thoughts are with all the French people, all the families, who were preparing to go on holiday. I share their anger and salute their patience, their understanding and the civic-mindedness they demonstrate.

"Our intelligence services and our law enforcement are mobilised to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts."

The attacks were focused on the TGV high speed train network which covers the whole of France and will be a crucial network for Olympics fans.

The head of the SNCF train network said that the arson attacks were "premeditated, calculated, coordinated".

Jean-Pierre Farandou added: "We are absolutely sorry that we are not able to run the trains expected by the French.

"Our duty is to mobilise. Thousands of railway workers will mobilise to repair, to welcome customers and guide them, to think about the transport plan that we are going to make."

A spokesman for SNCF said earlier that the disruption should "last at least the whole weekend", and would have a knock-on effect across the network.

French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said there was a series of "coordinated malicious acts" with a series of fires on the network.

Beyond the Olympics, Vergriete said the "criminal actions will compromise the holiday departures of many French people.

Travelers wait inside the Gare de Bordeaux Saint-Jean at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Picture: Alamy

A message on Eurostar’s website said: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in France today, we advise you to postpone your trip as your train is likely to be delayed due to infrastructure issues.”

The first blaze was detected early on Friday morning near tracks at Courtalain, in the Eure-et-Loir department.

It caused the interruption of traffic on the hugely busy Atlantique high-speed line.SNCF also referred to a 'malicious act' on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris, in the northern Arras sector.

GV Inoui and Ouigo trains were diverted to conventional lines, causing cancellations and far longer journey times.Crowds built up at major Paris stations such as Montparnasse, where trains to and from nearby towns such as Tours and Le Mans were all cancelled.

Olympic organisers have long feared acts of sabotage targeting the multi-billion pounds games, and a vast security operation costing £350million has unfolded in Paris to try and counter threats.

The largest peacetime deployment of forces in France's history involves some 75,000 soldiers, police and private security agents.

"We're focused and we're ready," said General Lionel Catar, one of the military planners before the showpiece opening.

The priority is to protect some 80,000 competitors as they progress down the River Seine in dozens of barges, in front of some 350,000 spectators, and a TV audience of more than a billion.