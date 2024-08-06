Do you know the muffin man? Norwegian swimmer reveals 'single greatest thing' about Paris 2024 Olympic Village

6 August 2024, 12:51

Henrik Christiansen has been named the Muffin Man
Henrik Christiansen has been named the Muffin Man. Picture: TikTok/Henrik Christiansen

By Emma Soteriou

A Norwegian swimmer has revealed the "single greatest thing" about the Paris 2024 Olympic Village.

Henrik Christiansen may not have won the gold for swimming but he has won the hearts of millions after sharing his love for the chocolate muffins at the Olympic Village.

The 27-year-old went viral after sharing his obsession with the sweet treat and has continued to give updates during his time in Paris.

The food at this year's Games has come under scrutiny by many, with it being criticised by the British Olympic Association’s chief executive as "inadequate".

But Christiansen has branded the triple chocolate muffins "the single greatest thing about the Olympic Village", with him rating them an 11/10.

He has since taken on the title of the Muffin Man - filming himself enjoying sunsets and strolling through the Village with a muffin in-hand.

In fact, he has even got his teammates in on the joke, with Norway's Jon Joentvedt taking him on as the Cookie Man.

The Muffin Man has grown so much of a following with his TikTok antics that people bought last-minute tickets to see him in action at the Games.

One person shared a video holding a sign which read: "Here for the muffin man."

Meanwhile, other countries, including Team GB, have got in on the joke too.

Several have made videos doing taste tests of the muffins to see if they are as good as the Muffin Man claims, while others have attempted to jokingly steal them away.

Belgium even used one as a "sacrifice" to Norway so the odds would be in their favour.

The Olympic mascots have also got involved with the fun, sharing a video asking Christiansen for a "muffin date".

The muffins are understood to be made by French producer Coup de Pates.

A spokesperson for Sodexo Live, who are behind the catering in the Village, said the muffins are called 'maxi muffin chocolat intense'.

"It is filled and topped with dark chocolate, featuring chunks of dark chocolate and milk chocolate," they told People.

"This muffin is served daily at the main athletes’ restaurant and at the six takeaway food areas within the Village."

The spokesperson added: "This dessert is very popular, as around 2,000 chocolate muffins [are] consumed each day at the Athletes' Village.

"In total, Sodexo Live! plans to serve 100,000 muffins throughout the Athletes’ Village during [the] Olympic and Paralympic Games."

However, the company has refused to reveal the recipe.

