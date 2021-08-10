Breaking News

Paris St Germain confirm signing of Lionel Messi

10 August 2021, 21:41 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 22:09

Lionel Messi has signed for Paris St Germain
Lionel Messi has signed for Paris St Germain. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Paris St Germain have confirmed the signing of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old has joined the Ligue 1 giants on an initial two-year deal after bidding a tearful farewell to Barcelona two days ago.

A statement on PSG's official Twitter account said: "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.

"The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside football.

"The signing of Leo reinforces Paris Saint-Germain's aspirations as well as providing the club's loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years."

Messi left Barcelona a free agent after 21 years there, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances and helping the club win 35 trophies.

However, the two parties were unable to agree a contract extension which satisfied LaLiga's financial regulations.

Messi, joins former Barca team-mate Neymar and France star Kylian Mbappe, said: "I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

"I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

He also joins fellow free signings Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, in Paris as the Qatar Sports Investments-backed club, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, steps up a quest for Champions League glory.

Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris.

"He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.

"The addition of Leo to our world-class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world."

