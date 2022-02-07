Parking fines slashed to £50 in a bid to stop private firms 'extorting' money from motorists

7 February 2022, 21:59

Parking fines are set to be slashed by 50% under new government plans
Parking fines are set to be slashed by 50% under new government plans. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Parking fines are set to be slashed by 50% under new government plans to cap "aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees" from private parking companies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under a new Parking Code of Practice, the maximum fine issued to motorists in private car parks will be reduced from £100 to £50 for most cases in England and Wales.

Private car parks will also have to display prices more clearly, use a fairer appeal system and give drivers a 10-minute grace period for lateness, but the new rules will not apply in London.

It comes after Minister for levelling up, Neil O'Brien, hit out at private firms for "adopting a system of misleading and confusing signage designed to extort money from motorists", revealing a whopping 22,000 parking tickets are issued every day.

Under the new code, private firms who breach the rules could also be banned from collecting fines in future, by having their access to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data cut off.

Mr O'Brien, said the new measures aim to protect motorists: "Private firms issue roughly 22,000 parking tickets every day, often adopting a system of misleading and confusing signage, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees designed to extort money from motorists.

Read more: 'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir

Read more: Police rescue Starmer from anti-vax mob hurling 'Jimmy Savile' abuse after Boris's slur

"The new Code Of Practice will set out a clear vision with the interests of safe motorists at its heart, while cracking down on the worst offenders who put other people in danger and hinder our emergency services from carrying out their duties."

The maximum charge is set to be reduced to £50 in most cases, or £70 for more serious breaches.

Vehicle insurance and breakdown companies the AA and RAC have welcomed the new code.

President of the AA, Edmund King, said: "These much-needed upgrades to private parking rules will give better protection to drivers.

"For too long, those caught by private parking firms simply pay the charge to get rid of it. Thankfully these days are numbered.

"Drivers should feel confident that having a single Code of Practice and a new Appeals Charter will give them confidence to appeal and be properly heard.

Read more: Sergeant 'grabbed and kissed' Met Officer against her will, misconduct hearing told

Read more: GCSEs and A-Levels to be graded more generously in wake of Covid disruption

"We are also pleased that honest mistakes, like mistyping the car registration into the machine, will now be automatically cancelled."

RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, added: "The RAC has campaigned for years to end the sharp practices in the private parking sector, so we welcome the new national code that will usher in higher standards and will introduce a lower cap on penalty charge notices, an independent appeals system and an end to rip-off debt collection fees.

"This will undoubtedly make drivers' experience of using private car parks fairer while at the same time force rogue operators to clean up their acts once and for all."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Carol Hodgson is charged with murdering Daniel James Hodgson Green

Pictured: Boy, 2, found dead as 39-year-old woman charged with murder

GCSEs and A-Level exams will be graded more generously, it has been announced.

GCSEs and A-Levels to be graded more generously in wake of Covid disruption

David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir

Sir Keir was ambushed outside Parliament today by protesters repeating the PM's baseless Savile slur

Tories demand PM to apology after cops rescue Starmer from mob hurling 'Jimmy Savile' abuse
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK will be sending 350 troops to Poland.

UK sends 350 troops to Poland in 'spirit of solidarity' as Russia tensions rise

Alec Baldwin is said to be filming in the UK

Alec Baldwin reveals car stolen after landing in UK for first film since Rust shooting

A Met Police officer has recalled a number of incidents with a more senior male colleague (stock photo)

Sergeant 'grabbed and kissed' Met Officer against her will, misconduct hearing told

Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike after rape allegations

Boris Johnson reportedly sang "I Will Survive" to his new director of communications Guto Harri.

Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10

Boris Johnson (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital today

Boris and Rishi's uneasy show of unity after Treasury 'blocked PM's plan for NHS backlog'

Jimmy Carr addressed the backlash at his show on Saturday

Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke blasted by Downing Street as 'disturbing and unacceptable'

The Met Police has made seven arrests

Seven arrests in London after reports of 'nullo' castrations broadcast live online

Soldiers fired cannons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Let the Platinum Jubilee begin! Queen to attend major events to mark 70 years on throne

The crash happened between junctions 28 and 29 of the M4

Girl, 4, dies and brother, 3, fights for life after M4 crash following a birthday party

Matthew Selby (pictured in court in August 2021) pleaded guilty on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15 (left)

Teenager admits killing 'lovely' little sister in North Wales holiday park

Insulate Britain have admitted they have "failed" after a string of disruptive protests last year

Insulate Britain: We have failed but we'll be back with 'bigger' protests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

No Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden warns
Drugs Illustration

US Justice Department signals it may allow safe injection sites
Putin and Macron

Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington

People stand next to the grave of five-year-old Rayan

Funeral held in Morocco for five-year-old boy who was trapped in well
Hundreds of people attended Rayan's funeral

Worldwide outpouring of support as hundreds attend funeral for boy, 5, who died in well
Police tape

Train hits stolen car stuck on tracks and sends it crashing into nearby house
The bridge was closed to traffic following the incident

Cyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Experts to visit Fukushima plant to check water release plan

Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus in Hong Kong

Spike in coronavirus cases across Asia following Lunar New Year celebrations
England, together with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, will not host the 2030 World Cup

UK pulls out of World Cup 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

UK 'leads the charge' in demonising trans people, Natasha Devon declares

UK 'leads the charge' in demonising trans people, Natasha Devon declares
Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'
James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort
Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports
Camilla Tominey: 'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'
'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police