From 13 to thousands: Founder of Parkrun celebrates 20th anniversary

5 October 2024, 11:47 | Updated: 5 October 2024, 12:02

Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE celebrates Parkrun's 20th birthday
Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE celebrates Parkrun's 20th birthday. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Thousands of people have been out this morning to help Parkrun celebrate its 20th birthday. Just 13 runners took part in the first event - which took place in London's Bushy Park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People are being encouraged to celebrate the anniversary at their local event this Saturday with its founder saying the ethos is about community spirit rather than huge central gatherings.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt was recovering from injury and unable to run when he organised a free timed 5k run at Bushy Park in south-west London, on Saturday October 2, 2004.

Thirteen runners turned up to what was initially called the Bushy Park Time Trial but, when numbers grew each Saturday, other events were launched and, during the past two decades, parkrun has become a global phenomenon which now takes place in 23 countries.

When Bushy Park hosted its 1,000th event in August, more than 6,000 people went along to be part of the celebration and, while the local team still delivered a successful event despite long queues at the finish, Mr Sinton-Hewitt said he does not want there to be similar scenes this weekend.

Parkrun celebrates its 20th birthday
Parkrun celebrates its 20th birthday. Picture: Getty

Mr Sinton-Hewitt, who did not attend the 1,000th event at Bushy Park, told the PA news agency: "I'm concerned about the numbers for the anniversary. Nobody wanted to have that many runners at parkrun. It's not what we are about.

"The local team did a brilliant job. The people who participated did it in a wonderful way, like a festival. People just had to be kind to each other.

"But I never want to see it again."

Read more: More than seven million workers 'to get new rights from their first day of work' in new Labour plans

Read more: Mum-of-three died of heart attack after being repeatedly raped by stranger on park bench, court hears

Mr Sinton-Hewitt said parkrun is about people in the same community gathering together, with numbers "at a reasonable level where you can identify other people in the community, you can identify people like you".

He added: "Parkrun is a charity. The aim is to make the world happier and healthier.

"In order to make the world healthier and happier we need to bring our events to every single person. We need to find spaces to hold these events."

The first event was organised as a way to stay connected with running friends when Mr Sinton-Hewitt could not run himself and those community connections continue to be the driving force for the event's growth.

He was inspired by similar events in South Africa, where he grew up, and where people would run, then get together for coffee.

He shared leaflets for the first event with his two clubs, Ranelagh Harriers and The Stragglers, and said: "Of the 13 people who pitched up, I knew about eight.

"I didn't recognise everyone. Of the 13 about eight came for coffee, that was the start of the experience."

The Saturday morning 5k at Bushy Park grew in popularity, reached 155 participants at its peak and even took place on Christmas Day.

Mr Sinton-Hewitt said he had struggled with his mental health all his life but "started to feel the benefit of this".

Between 2006 and 2007, runs started in Wimbledon, Richmond, Banstead, Leeds and Brighton while the first international event was held in Zimbabwe.

It continued to grow in the UK and overseas and Mr Sinton-Hewitt said: "I went from 'let's grow this running event' into something that's more strategic, around mental health, physical health and wellbeing."

Almost 2,000 GP surgeries around the world are now twinned with a parkrun so they can refer patients for their mental and physical wellbeing.

Parkruns are also held in 25 prisons and young offenders institutions around the world, and have already improved the lives of more than 10,000 people in custody.

Junior parkrun was launched in 2010, a 2k event for for children aged four to 14 and their families which takes place on a Sunday morning in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Mr Sinton-Hewitt said GP referrals, prisons and junior parkruns are key to attracting people who are not already exercising.

Parkrun, which is held at more than 2,500 locations and remains free to take part, now has more than 10 million people registered worldwide and almost 400,000 of those marked themselves as completely inactive on registration.

Almost six million people have completed a parkrun course at least once, more than 900,000 people have volunteered and, including the junior event, people have crossed a parkrun finish line more than one hundred million times around the world.

People often become regulars and Saturdays simply become "parkrun day".

"A 100 marathon runner doesn't need parkrun any more but she will still go to see her friends," Mr Sinton-Hewitt said.

"We love everybody, the fast, the slow."

He said fast runners have lots of other events where they can choose to race but parkrun offers much more than running: "It's about getting outside, about doing some activity but most importantly it's about being part of the community."

Mr Sinton-Hewitt has run about 560 parkruns but, nowadays, arthritis in his left knee means it is "not so much of a run, more of a walk and volunteer," he said.

He was made a CBE in 2014 for services to grassroots sport participation and people often tell him parkrun has changed their lives but he is modest about his role.

"They are the ones who made this change," he said.

"What we have done is made it possible to play in the playground. For me that's enough."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon

c

Top Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali killed in air strike on Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Mark Rofe travelled from Spain to the UK for a Nando's at Gatwick Airport

'Homesick' British expat flies 690 miles back to UK just to curb cravings for a ‘cheeky Nando’s’

Brits in Lebanon are being urged to leave immediately

Final flight to leave Lebanon for UK tomorrow as Brits urged to get out immediately

People pass by a sign calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, in Tel Aviv

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

BRITAIN-TRAIN-CRASH-3

Memorial events planned for 25th anniversary of Ladbroke Grove rail disaster which killed 31

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Hospital bombed as Israeli air strike cuts off highway linking Lebanon and Syria

Aberdeen 2nd July 2024, XL Bully dog

Police force apologises to family after putting down pet XL bully by mistake

Northern Lights Visible In England

Northern Lights could put on 'breathtaking' display in UK this weekend - and where's best to see them

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs

Staff injured as Lebanese hospital shelled by Israeli forces during evacuation warning

Election 2024 Trump

Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp make nice in Hurricane Helene response

Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

More than seven million workers 'to get new rights from their first day of work' in new Labour plans

Speaking at a news conference, the US President said Israel has not concluded a response to the strike

Iran vows it won't back down in rare appearance from supreme leader as Biden urges Israel against oil site strikes

Smoke rises in Yemen

US ships and aircraft launch series of strikes against Houthi strongholds

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London.

Mum-of-three died of heart attack after being repeatedly raped by stranger on park bench, court hears

Pro-Palestinian Activists Stage Protest Marches In The UK London

Police planning ‘significant’ operation ahead of October 7 attacks anniversary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Single-use Disgarded Vapes in Lidl.

Vaping 'could be banned outside schools and hospitals' in government crack down on e-cigarettes
Speaking at a news conference, the US President said Israel has not concluded a response to the strike

President Joe Biden says Israel has not concluded response to Iran's missile strike

The Negro river at Manaus

Major tributary of the Amazon at lowest level ever following drought

The moment ‘drunk’ easyJet clash

Moment 'drunk' easyJet passengers clash in mid-air brawl as captain forced to divert flight
From Left to right Morgan Rogers, Paul O’Dwyer, Nicola Wheatley, and Andrea Powell.

Ex-police officer charged with manslaughter of four people who died in horror paddleboarding tragedy
Police at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil at Ammanford school wrote she wanted to ‘kill others’ in notebook
The Haitian government deployed an elite police unit based in the country's capital to Pont-Sonde

UN 'horrified' after armed gunmen kill at least 70 in Haiti gang massacre

Police at the scene in Birmingham

Police launch manhunt for driver who smashed into crowd in fresher's week event in Birmingham
Victoria Taylor went missing from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on Monday

Relatives of missing mother Victoria Taylor are 'sick, distraught and lost' as police continue search
Flooded houses after heavy rain in the village of Luke, near the Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50km west of Sarajevo, Bosnia

16 people killed as rainstorm sparks heavy floods in large parts of Bosnia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit