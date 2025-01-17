Parliament bar at the centre of Westminster drink spiking allegations set to close

The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A bar inside the Houses of Parliament which found itself at the centre of drink spiking allegations last week has announced it's set to close its doors from Monday.

Stranger's bar, one of several bars located inside Westminster, is now at the centre of a criminal investigation after Scotland Yard revealed an allegation of drink spiking had been made.

The incident allegedly took place at the bar, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff, at around 6.30pm on January 7.

Scotland Yard confirmed it had received a report after a female parliamentary researcher alerted security and staff to spiking concerns.

Now, a House of Commons spokesperson confirmed the bar will close from Monday while security and safety measures are reviewed.

“Strangers’ bar will close from Monday January 20 while security and safety arrangements are reviewed,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both houses.”

The researcher had been in Strangers' Bar when she claims her drink was tampered with, according to initial allegations surfacing from Politico.

The bar does not open on Fridays or over the weekend.

The branch of the GMB union that represents MPs' staff said the closure was "very encouraging".

"This is a very encouraging step. The House authorities have a duty of care for the whole parliamentary community, but this is especially important for MPs' staff, given the vulnerabilities we face with power dynamics," GMB branch chairwoman Jenny Symmons said.

"The GMB will be following this review and the outcomes closely."

In December 2023, Tory MP Aaron Bell was reported to have inappropriately touched a woman without her consent in a ‘brazen and drunken’ act of sexual misconduct.

A panel concluded the former MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme "abused his position of power" by touching a woman "on her left thigh, waist and bottom inappropriately and without her consent" while in the Strangers’ Bar.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service."

The FDA union, which represents civil servants and public sector professionals, said the alleged incident was "deeply concerning".

The union urged parliamentary authorities to "assess the risks and take immediate action to prevent this happening again".

Parliamentary authorities have said they are treating the matter extremely seriously.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons, on Tuesday January 7 at around 18.30hrs.

"The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers.

"There have been no arrests at this stage.

"We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us on 101, or 999 in emergency.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect trade union, said: "This is a very concerning alleged incident, especially given the long history of allegations about behaviour in Parliament.

"We will be seeking more information about this case and will continue to work to ensure parliamentary staff can feel safe in their workplace."