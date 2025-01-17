Parliament bar at the centre of Westminster drink spiking allegations set to close

17 January 2025, 15:18 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 15:39

The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff.
The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A bar inside the Houses of Parliament which found itself at the centre of drink spiking allegations last week has announced it's set to close its doors from Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger's bar, one of several bars located inside Westminster, is now at the centre of a criminal investigation after Scotland Yard revealed an allegation of drink spiking had been made.

The incident allegedly took place at the bar, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff, at around 6.30pm on January 7.

Scotland Yard confirmed it had received a report after a female parliamentary researcher alerted security and staff to spiking concerns.

Now, a House of Commons spokesperson confirmed the bar will close from Monday while security and safety measures are reviewed.

A crowd at the Houses of Parliament watch as Havengore approaches. Members of the Churchill family aboard the Havengore as it re-creates its journey on the day of Winston Churchill's State Funeral, 50 years ago today.
A crowd at the Houses of Parliament watch as Havengore approaches. Members of the Churchill family aboard the Havengore as it re-creates its journey on the day of Winston Churchill's State Funeral, 50 years ago today. Picture: Alamy

“Strangers’ bar will close from Monday January 20 while security and safety arrangements are reviewed,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both houses.”

The researcher had been in Strangers' Bar when she claims her drink was tampered with, according to initial allegations surfacing from Politico.

The bar does not open on Fridays or over the weekend.

Read more: Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

Read more: Bridget Phillipson to revive free speech laws following backlash from universities

The branch of the GMB union that represents MPs' staff said the closure was "very encouraging".

"This is a very encouraging step. The House authorities have a duty of care for the whole parliamentary community, but this is especially important for MPs' staff, given the vulnerabilities we face with power dynamics," GMB branch chairwoman Jenny Symmons said.

"The GMB will be following this review and the outcomes closely."

Big Ben Houses of Parliament and Westminster bridge over the River Thames City of London England GB UK Europe
Big Ben Houses of Parliament and Westminster bridge over the River Thames City of London England GB UK Europe. Picture: Alamy

In December 2023, Tory MP Aaron Bell was reported to have inappropriately touched a woman without her consent in a ‘brazen and drunken’ act of sexual misconduct.

A panel concluded the former MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme "abused his position of power" by touching a woman "on her left thigh, waist and bottom inappropriately and without her consent" while in the Strangers’ Bar.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service."

The FDA union, which represents civil servants and public sector professionals, said the alleged incident was "deeply concerning".

The union urged parliamentary authorities to "assess the risks and take immediate action to prevent this happening again".

Parliamentary authorities have said they are treating the matter extremely seriously.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons, on Tuesday January 7 at around 18.30hrs.

"The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers.

"There have been no arrests at this stage.

"We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us on 101, or 999 in emergency.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect trade union, said: "This is a very concerning alleged incident, especially given the long history of allegations about behaviour in Parliament.

"We will be seeking more information about this case and will continue to work to ensure parliamentary staff can feel safe in their workplace."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

SpaceX Starship launch

SpaceX craft was destroyed by fire after fuel leak, tests suggest

TikTok app logo

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok

Another emergency alert test is set to take place

'Armageddon' emergency alert to be sent to millions of phones again in nationwide test - everything you need to know

TikTok has been banned in the US.

TikTok to be banned in the US from Sunday, Supreme Court rules

Linda and Stuart Allan with lawyer Aamer Anwar.

'They act like God. They've got a freedom to kill', suicide victim's family slams prison service

Mr Putin and his Iranian counterpart shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders sign partnership treaty in Kremlin

Anthony Gardiner (left) pleaded guilty to the murder of John Coxon (right)

Man who murdered convicted paedophile in 'brutal' attack 'after exploiting him for money' jailed for life

Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman sentenced to life in prison after trying to murder asylum seeker

A private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archaeological site

New Pompeii excavation reveals private thermal complex built 2,000 years ago

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes his security Cabinet to vote on a ceasefire deal

Israeli Security Cabinet recommends approval of ceasefire in Gaza

The Israeli Security Council has approved the Gaza ceasefire deal

Israeli security cabinet recommends approving Gaza ceasefire deal as hostages to be released in days

Olaf Scholz

Musk support for European far-right ‘completely unacceptable’ – German leader

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017 with his 3rd wife Melania holding the Bible.

What will happen at Donald Trump's inauguration? Timings, how to watch and everything else you need to know

Abbe Pierre

Church calls for judicial investigation into Abbe Pierre amid new abuse claims

Iranian and Russian leaders shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders meet before signing partnership treaty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday.

Police seize Tesla cybertruck from petrol station as they 'aren't road legal in the UK'

The UK and Poland will start work on a new defence and security agreement on Friday, when Sir Keir Starmer travels to the eastern European country for talks.

UK and Poland unite to launch landmark defence and security pact

Joe Biden smiles

Biden sets record by commuting sentences of 2,500 people over drug offences

Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

Destroyed buildings are seen from an U.S. Air Force plane flying over the Gaza Strip

Israel’s security cabinet convenes over deal to release hostages and pause war

Jake Fahri, 35, the killer of Jimmy Mizen, was arrested and recalled to prison

Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime
Inspector Ross Meredith took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids".

Police inspector sacked after comparing Just Stop Oil protestors to ‘special needs kids’

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said the Tories forced her mother to do diversity training

Tories 'forced former MP’s mother to do diversity training after she liked immigration post'
A picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on the vehicle during a rally to oppose his impeachment

Investigators seek formal arrest for impeached South Korean President

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News