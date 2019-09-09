Downing Street Confirms Parliament Will Be Prorogued Tonight

Parliament will be prorogued tonight. Picture: PA

Parliament will be prorogued at the end of business on Monday, according to Downing Street.

Parliament's prorogation will last until 14th October.

Before Parliament is prorogued, the Benn Bill is expected to be given Royal Assent. This would extend the Brexit deadline until 31st January 2020 if no deal is agreed with the EU by 19th October.

But the Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that, despite this, the Prime Minister will not be seeking an extension to Article 50.

They said: "If MPs want to resolve this there is an easy way – vote for an election today and let the public decide."

The vote to decide on whether an early election takes place will happen tonight.

Boris Johnson is expected to win the vote technically but lose the vote in practical terms.

This is because under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act requires two thirds of MPs need to vote in favour of an early election.

After the vote, an official ceremony will take place in the House of Lords that marks the start of prorogation.