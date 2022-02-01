'He's finished': Boris 'was in Downing St flat on night of Abba party' being probed by Met

1 February 2022, 21:03 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 22:22

More Downing Street parties have emerged
Boris Johnson was allegedly seen heading to his Downing St flat on the night of the 'Abba-themed' party, reports say. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson was seen heading to his Downing Street flat on the "Abba-themed night" under police investigation and he attended a prosecco-fuelled farewell during the strict January lockdown, reports say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aides could hear Abba music coming from the flat, the Mail on Sunday said, while The Telegraph has now reported that the Prime Minister was seen heading to the residence on the night of November 13 2020.

Meanwhile, The Guardian also reported Mr Johnson "dropped in" at another leaving do on January 14 during the strict post-Christmas lockdown, which is now under police investigation.

Sue Gray's investigation into lockdown parties revealed several events that had not previously been publicised, including a gathering on January 14 2021 "on the departure of two No10 private secretaries".

Fresh reports say the event was held as a leaving do at Downing Street for a senior policy adviser who is now a top civil servant working in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Johnson is understood to have given a speech thanking the official for their work and staying for around five minutes.

Dominic Cummings, his ex-aide who has spent his post-Government life insisting Mr Johnson is unfit for office, said there were pictures from the 'Abba-themed' event on November 13, which he described as a party.

The November 13 claim would have happened on the same day Mr Cummings left No10 - with Abba's hit "The Winner Takes It All" apparently heard from the flat.

Read more: 'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister declined to say whether he was in the flat that night when asked. Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, was reportedly there that evening.

The reports come hours after the Prime Minister's former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed there are "incriminating" photographs of Boris Johnson at reported gatherings, including the 'Abba-themed' do.

The alleged party is just one of eight events being probed by the Metropolitan Police following the publication of the highly watered-down Sue Gray "update" on Monday.

Read more: Boris will be outed if fined for breaching Covid rules, Downing Street says

Mr Cummings has accused the beleaguered Prime Minister of "lying" about his appearance at Downing Street parties.

In a question and answer session on his paid-for blog, Mr Cummings was asked if there were photos that would "incriminate" the Prime Minister.

He said: "Yes there are photos of the PM at parties under investigation. I've spoken to people who say they've seen photos of parties in the flat."

He also claimed he had spoken to people who were in No10 on November 13 2020, when there was an alleged gathering in Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat.

He said: "I've talked to people who were in No10 on 13/11 who could hear the party in No10 after I'd left - the press office is below the flat.

"If cops talk to people there that night, there'll be witnesses who say 'we could all hear a party with Abba playing'."

He also tweeted on Tuesday evening: "He's finished. 'Push what is falling'."

Downing Street refused to comment on the fresh allegations.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cressida Dick has come under fire again after another damning report on the conduct of Met officers emerged

'How many more apologies Cressida?' Mum's fury as Met sorry over rape jokes and racism

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's former chief aide, said photos exist of the Prime Minister at Downing St parties being probed by the Met.

'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station.

Severe Tube disruption as 70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at Acton Town station

A victim of Jimmy Savile has spoken out against Boris Johnson's remarks in the Commons.

'How dare he?': Jimmy Savile victim tells LBC she was furious over Boris remarks

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

The "hero" driver who crashed into a knifeman during the Maida Vale stabbing has been let go by police

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman as he attacked woman released by police

Four eco protesters glued themselves to the steps of the High Court.

Judge issues warrant for eco mob after they glue themselves together outside court

New documents from the DHSC show huge sums of money was wasted

'Inept' government slammed as Covid PPE losses of £8.7bn revealed

Val McDermid has ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers after they signed David Goodwillie

Crime author Val McDermid cuts ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing

The child went missing from her home in Reede Road, Dagenham

Girl, 2, found dead in garden after going missing from East London home

"Extensive failures" by local authorities and police forces were identified

Report finds 'extensive failures' in tackling sexual exploitation of children by gangs

The police watchdog found evidence of bullying, racism and misogyny among a team of officers at Charing Cross police station

Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday

Partygate: MP Aaron Bell leads calls among Red Wall Tories for PM's resignation

James Brokenshire died after a battle with lung cancer

Tory MP James Brokenshire's widow: It's time to get lung cancer fight back on track

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

Exclusive
Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole says he can get people off Partygate convictions

Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole reveals how people can get off Partygate convictions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian media has mocked Boris over the partygate scandal

'Even children are laughing at him': Boris mocked by Russia as tensions rise over Ukraine
Matthew Willson death

US police offer reward over stray-bullet death of British astrophysicist
Ecuador Landslide

Landslide kills at least 22 in Ecuador capital

Guinea Bissau Crisis

Coup fears as heavy gunfire heard around Guinea-Bissau’s government palace
An ancient warrior helmet found in the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia

Ancient helmets found alongside temple ruins during dig in Italy
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin: US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands

Russia Hungary

Putin denies Ukraine tensions with visiting Hungarian PM

Anders Breivik

Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Breivik’s parole request
Michael Avenatti

Avenatti decides not to give evidence at trial against Stormy Daniels
Israel Palestinians

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police