'He's finished': Boris 'was in Downing St flat on night of Abba party' being probed by Met

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson was seen heading to his Downing Street flat on the "Abba-themed night" under police investigation and he attended a prosecco-fuelled farewell during the strict January lockdown, reports say.

Aides could hear Abba music coming from the flat, the Mail on Sunday said, while The Telegraph has now reported that the Prime Minister was seen heading to the residence on the night of November 13 2020.

Meanwhile, The Guardian also reported Mr Johnson "dropped in" at another leaving do on January 14 during the strict post-Christmas lockdown, which is now under police investigation.

Sue Gray's investigation into lockdown parties revealed several events that had not previously been publicised, including a gathering on January 14 2021 "on the departure of two No10 private secretaries".

Fresh reports say the event was held as a leaving do at Downing Street for a senior policy adviser who is now a top civil servant working in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Johnson is understood to have given a speech thanking the official for their work and staying for around five minutes.

Dominic Cummings, his ex-aide who has spent his post-Government life insisting Mr Johnson is unfit for office, said there were pictures from the 'Abba-themed' event on November 13, which he described as a party.

The November 13 claim would have happened on the same day Mr Cummings left No10 - with Abba's hit "The Winner Takes It All" apparently heard from the flat.

He's finished

'Push what is falling' — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) February 1, 2022

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister declined to say whether he was in the flat that night when asked. Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, was reportedly there that evening.

The reports come hours after the Prime Minister's former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed there are "incriminating" photographs of Boris Johnson at reported gatherings, including the 'Abba-themed' do.

The alleged party is just one of eight events being probed by the Metropolitan Police following the publication of the highly watered-down Sue Gray "update" on Monday.

Mr Cummings has accused the beleaguered Prime Minister of "lying" about his appearance at Downing Street parties.

In a question and answer session on his paid-for blog, Mr Cummings was asked if there were photos that would "incriminate" the Prime Minister.

He said: "Yes there are photos of the PM at parties under investigation. I've spoken to people who say they've seen photos of parties in the flat."

He also claimed he had spoken to people who were in No10 on November 13 2020, when there was an alleged gathering in Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat.

He said: "I've talked to people who were in No10 on 13/11 who could hear the party in No10 after I'd left - the press office is below the flat.

"If cops talk to people there that night, there'll be witnesses who say 'we could all hear a party with Abba playing'."

He also tweeted on Tuesday evening: "He's finished. 'Push what is falling'."

Downing Street refused to comment on the fresh allegations.

