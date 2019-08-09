Passengers Quarantined At Manchester Airport As Woman Falls Ill
9 August 2019, 14:01
Passengers at Manchester Airport were quarantined on a Flybe plane as a middle aged woman is believed to fallen ill after staying in Sierra Leone.
The flight from Paris to Manchester Airport was disrupted due to a medical incident on board.
Flight BE3122 from Paris arrived at 10:25 BST but passengers were not allowed to disembark.
Flybe said this was a precautionary measure to "collect the full contact details from all 107 passengers on board".
A spokesman for the airline said it was working closely with Public Health England after a woman was taken ill.
She is believed to have been staying in a small village in Sierra Leone before boarding the flight.
Passengers have taken to social media to tweet about the incident:
So my friend is currently stuck on a plane which is carrying a disease & is held up at @manairport. Made sure I asked all the right questions! 🤷🏽♂️ #manchesterairport pic.twitter.com/6dk2W0ivZh— Amit Mandalia (@Mr_Amito) August 9, 2019
@BBCBreaking flight BE3122 from Paris currently in lockdown at #manchesterairport. What's going on? pic.twitter.com/dRhWXMbZu4— Craig Hawley (@Craig_Hawley) August 9, 2019
The passengers were quarantined on board the flight for over an hour.
They have now been put on a bus, but it is unclear where they are being transported to.
Finally off the plane. Surrounded by police. Still no update but we’re being transported somewhere else #manchesterairport pic.twitter.com/TtnryyOyH8— Nicholas Visuals (@NicholasVisuals) August 9, 2019