Passengers risk being ‘catapulted’ in dangerous TikTok airplane seatbelt trend

3 August 2024, 00:01

Experts have warned travellers against taking part in the trend
Experts have warned travellers against taking part in the trend. Picture: Alamy, TikTok

By Henry Moore

Aviation experts, doctors and cabin workers have raised concerns over a “dangerous” TikTok trend where passengers fasten their seatbelts around their ankles.

In posts shared on the social media platform, passengers are seen pulling their knees up to their chests before fastening their seatbelt around their feet.

These posts, which have amassed millions of views, often claim this position makes for a more comfortable flight, but experts have warned it could cause serious harm.

Dr Richard Dawood, a specialist in travel medicine at the Fleet Street Clinic, told The Telegraph: “This does not look at all safe. I’m not aware of any formal impact testing on passengers wearing lap straps around their ankles – well below their centre of gravity – but with a frontal impact, the likely result would be to catapult the passenger forwards, over the belt and into the back of the seat in front.

Read more: Far-right rioters set police station ablaze in Sunderland as authorities brace for weekend of disorder

“Another likely passenger injury in this position would be from a flexion force, driving their face or chin into their knee.

“Beyond protection from impact, normal wearing of a lap strap also helps restrain the passenger in the event of a sudden loss of altitude, that would otherwise force the passenger upwards.”

The trend has amassed millions of views online
The trend has amassed millions of views online. Picture: mimiswardr0be

This trend also seemingly breaks rules set out by The Civil Aviation Authority.

Aviation professor at the University of East London Damian Devlin said: “The Civil Aviation Authority has specific requirements for seatbelt design and placement; the belt must lie across the passenger’s groin and must not restrict the movement of the wearer’s limbs.

“Any assumption that wearing the seatbelt around the ankles, with limbs tucked between the belt and the seat, would be safe is flawed. The forces strong enough to forcibly eject a passenger from their seat would be capable of causing severe damage to limbs restrained in such a manner.”

Meanwhile, flight attendant Kristina Galvydyte told the publication she would step in if she saw someone taking part in the trend.

They said: “From a safety perspective, this would be categorically forbidden during take-off or landing, as well as any other times the seatbelt sign is on.

"However, while the seatbelt signs are off I probably wouldn’t say anything.”

