Exclusive

'What's in them? Bodies?' Passerby joked about suitcases filled with human remains police release image of suspect

11 July 2024, 15:46 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 17:07

Giles Malone speaks to LBC (left) at Clifton Suspension bridge (right) as police release image of suspect (inset)
Giles Malone speaks to LBC (left) at Clifton Suspension bridge (right) as police release image of suspect (inset). Picture: LBC/Alamy/Avon and Somerset Police

By Christian Oliver and Heather Cartwright

An eye-witness has described seeing two men lugging "tatty suitcases" on Clifton Suspension Bridge as a passerby joked about the contents of the bags the night before police launched a manhunt over the human remains.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Giles Malone told LBC how he and his wife were waiting for their taxi on Wednesday night when they saw two men lugging heavy suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Police on Thursday launched a manhunt following the discovery of human remains in two bags and amid reports of a man "acting suspiciously".

The Avon and Somerset force subsequently released an image of one of the individuals, saying he was "a man they want to talk" to.

Police said he is "described as Black with a beard" who was "wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles". They said he had a black backpack and is believed to have headed in the direction of Leigh Woods.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and is instead told to call 999.

Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge are releasing an image of a man they want to speak to
Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge are releasing an image of a man they want to speak to. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police
Police have closed Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol to pedestrians and cars in both directions
Police have closed Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol to pedestrians and cars in both directions. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded

Read More: ‘Crossbow killer’ caught by police in north London cemetery after ‘triple murder’ of commentator's wife and daughters

Speaking the day after the interaction with the men, Mr Malone told LBC: "My wife and I were watching the football game with my dad in Clifton Village and we left my dad's flat at 10.30pm after the football game.

"We were waiting for an Uber on the corner by the pub and we were stood there waiting for our car.

"A man and another man got out of another car across the street and they were lifting these suitcases across the road for some reason, right by us."

He said another women, who appeared to be a passerby, joked with the two men about the contents of the bags.

"Another lady started to help them and the lady who was helping them said 'these are the heaviest suitcases I've ever lifted. What's in them? bodies?'," Mr Malone explained.

"We sort of semi-joked about it but they didn't say anything."

Asked how the two men and woman came across, Mr Malone said he could not be sure if they knew each other.

Mr Malone, who lives in Florida but was visiting his father in the West Country, said he did not help the men with the bags.

"They didn't really say anything of any remembrance at all, they were just struggling with these cases," he said, reflecting on the previous night's interaction.

"I think this lady must have helped them because she made that comment."

He described the bags as "old, tatty suitcases - two big ones", and identified one of the men as "African-American" and the other as "white".

Mr Malone said he was driving to play golf with his father this morning when he heard about the police discovery.

"I was coming across the bridge to go up to Long Ashton and my dad says [it was closed] because there was national news about some suitcases found.

"I immediately looked at my wife and said 'I wonder if that's a coincidence from last night'."

He was speaking ahead of meeting with the police's investigative team to discuss last night's interaction.

Police stand guard at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
Police stand guard at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Avon and Somerset police said they were working to immediately locate the man and to identify the deceased victims.

The force arrived at the bridge around 10 minutes after reports of the man "acting suspiciously" but he had already left the area.

The man had left one suitcase behind and the second was by police nearby found shortly after.

The suspect arrived at the bridge by taxi just before midnight Thursday and the vehicle and driver were swiftly located to help with enquiries.

"Locating the man who left the suitcases and identifying the deceased are our priorities," police said in a statement.

Both cases contain what is believed to be human remains, the force said. Postmortem examinations are taking place today.

Forensics investigators in white suits were seen working behind a police cordon near the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

A large cordon is in place, with the bridge and visitor centre expected to be closed throughout Thursday.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen added: "This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin."

A Police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
A Police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “A search of the area was carried out on the ground with the support of the NPAS and HM Coastguard after the discovery. These searches remain ongoing.

"Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

"Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted. A forensic postmortem examination will take place later today (Thursday).

"These is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer."

Clifton Suspension Bridge is a Grade I listed landmark, stretching across the Avon Gorge. It was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and was opened in 1864.

Anyone with any information is asked to call emergency services on 101 and quote reference number 5224180010.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
US President Joe Biden and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House

Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism that President isn't fit to run for second term
Shelley Duvall; Right: The Shining (1980), directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes

Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media

Boyfriend of crossbow attack victim ‘devastated’ by her death as friend brands killings 'a thing of nightmares'

The suspect in a triple murder in Bushey remains in a London hospital receiving treatment.

'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

A teenager has been found guilty of murder after shaking his partner's four-month-old baby to death.

Teen found guilty of murder of ex-partner's four-month-old who suffered 'catastrophic' brain injuries

Veronika Mike set up a GoFundMe for her and her boyfriend

Outpouring of support for couple fined £1,200 for clearing up rubbish outside their house

A police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

Manhunt after two suitcases filled with human remains found at Clifton Suspension Bridge

Sir Keir Starmer said 'we must mark it in some way'

'We must mark it in some way': Keir Starmer reacts to calls for Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2024 final

Tearful scenes in church as a vigil is held for the victims of the crossbow attack

Tears for crossbow victims: emotional church-goers weep after racing commentator's wife and daughters killed

Images on social media show the cathedral on fire

Famous French cathedral erupts into flames as onlookers share videos of smoke billowing into the sky

Tony Foulds had his tools stolen from the site

War memorial caretaker has tools stolen, sparking outpouring of support, as Dan Walker steps in to help

England fans sung Gareth Southgate's iconic song to the police officer.

Moment Gareth Southgate doppelganger police officer is serenaded by England fans

England fans watching the semi final last night

'Spare us any late drama in Euro 2024 final': King asks England team as fans wonder 'Could it really be coming home?'

England fans go wild as the Three Lions beat the Netherlands In the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals

Where to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Tori Towey has spoken out after being freed

Air stewardess breaks silence after being freed from arrest for 'attempted suicide' in Dubai following home attack

Yvette Cooper is considering tightening up crossbow ownership laws, security minister Dan Jarvis said

Home Secretary considering tougher crossbow laws after Bushey triple-killing, security minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Jay Slater 'still in Tenerife ravine' says TikTok sleuth who claims there is 'no way' search was done properly
Crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon

‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded
Fans of the original Ford Capri are not sure about the new model.

Ford unveils new model of legendary Capri to mixed reactions from fans of beloved original

Water prices are set to go up

Average water bill to go up £94 over five years - see how much more you are set to pay

The UK economy grew slightly in May

Economy returns to slight growth in May after flatlining in April, official figures show

Inmates being released from prison early pose a risk to the public, a watchdog has warned

'Crisis point' prison conditions mean inmates released early ‘pose risk’ to public, watchdog warns
Benji Gregory has died aged 46

Tragedy as former child star of sitcom ALF dies of heatstroke after falling asleep in car aged 46
Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have been criticised by colleagues for their "fixation" on trans issues

Tory leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman slammed by colleagues for trans 'fixation'
Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded
Starmer pledged aid to Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

Britain will spend £3 billion a year helping defend Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ to defeat Russia, Starmer pledges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit