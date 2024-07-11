Exclusive

'What's in them? Bodies?' Passerby joked about suitcases filled with human remains police release image of suspect

Giles Malone speaks to LBC (left) at Clifton Suspension bridge (right) as police release image of suspect (inset). Picture: LBC/Alamy/Avon and Somerset Police

By Christian Oliver and Heather Cartwright

An eye-witness has described seeing two men lugging "tatty suitcases" on Clifton Suspension Bridge as a passerby joked about the contents of the bags the night before police launched a manhunt over the human remains.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Giles Malone told LBC how he and his wife were waiting for their taxi on Wednesday night when they saw two men lugging heavy suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Police on Thursday launched a manhunt following the discovery of human remains in two bags and amid reports of a man "acting suspiciously".

The Avon and Somerset force subsequently released an image of one of the individuals, saying he was "a man they want to talk" to.

Police said he is "described as Black with a beard" who was "wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles". They said he had a black backpack and is believed to have headed in the direction of Leigh Woods.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and is instead told to call 999.

Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge are releasing an image of a man they want to speak to. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Police have closed Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol to pedestrians and cars in both directions. Picture: Alamy

Speaking the day after the interaction with the men, Mr Malone told LBC: "My wife and I were watching the football game with my dad in Clifton Village and we left my dad's flat at 10.30pm after the football game.

"We were waiting for an Uber on the corner by the pub and we were stood there waiting for our car.

"A man and another man got out of another car across the street and they were lifting these suitcases across the road for some reason, right by us."

He said another women, who appeared to be a passerby, joked with the two men about the contents of the bags.

"Another lady started to help them and the lady who was helping them said 'these are the heaviest suitcases I've ever lifted. What's in them? bodies?'," Mr Malone explained.

"We sort of semi-joked about it but they didn't say anything."

Asked how the two men and woman came across, Mr Malone said he could not be sure if they knew each other.

Mr Malone, who lives in Florida but was visiting his father in the West Country, said he did not help the men with the bags.

"They didn't really say anything of any remembrance at all, they were just struggling with these cases," he said, reflecting on the previous night's interaction.

"I think this lady must have helped them because she made that comment."

He described the bags as "old, tatty suitcases - two big ones", and identified one of the men as "African-American" and the other as "white".

Mr Malone said he was driving to play golf with his father this morning when he heard about the police discovery.

"I was coming across the bridge to go up to Long Ashton and my dad says [it was closed] because there was national news about some suitcases found.

"I immediately looked at my wife and said 'I wonder if that's a coincidence from last night'."

He was speaking ahead of meeting with the police's investigative team to discuss last night's interaction.

Police stand guard at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Avon and Somerset police said they were working to immediately locate the man and to identify the deceased victims.

The force arrived at the bridge around 10 minutes after reports of the man "acting suspiciously" but he had already left the area.

The man had left one suitcase behind and the second was by police nearby found shortly after.

The suspect arrived at the bridge by taxi just before midnight Thursday and the vehicle and driver were swiftly located to help with enquiries.

"Locating the man who left the suitcases and identifying the deceased are our priorities," police said in a statement.

Both cases contain what is believed to be human remains, the force said. Postmortem examinations are taking place today.

Forensics investigators in white suits were seen working behind a police cordon near the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

A large cordon is in place, with the bridge and visitor centre expected to be closed throughout Thursday.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen added: "This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin."

A Police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “A search of the area was carried out on the ground with the support of the NPAS and HM Coastguard after the discovery. These searches remain ongoing.

"Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

"Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted. A forensic postmortem examination will take place later today (Thursday).

"These is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer."

Clifton Suspension Bridge is a Grade I listed landmark, stretching across the Avon Gorge. It was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and was opened in 1864.

Anyone with any information is asked to call emergency services on 101 and quote reference number 5224180010.