Patients waiting 90 weeks to see heart specialists in Scottish health board

9 June 2023, 08:47

The waiting list for routine cardiologist appointments in the NHS Lanarkshire area is almost two years long
The waiting list for routine cardiologist appointments in the NHS Lanarkshire area is almost two years long. Picture: Alamy
Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

Patients in one Scottish health board are waiting as long as ninety weeks to see heart specialists.

LBC has found the waiting list for routine cardiologist appointments in the NHS Lanarkshire area is almost two years long.

Bosses say they are prioritising patients with "the greatest needs" but "unfortunately continue to experience challenges across all acute services".

We've spoken with one woman from Wishaw who is on the list having collapsed several times with a rapid heart beat.

Doctors have told Jean, 63, she needs to arrange an appointment about episodes where her pulse races and on occasions she passes out.

Teenager on e-bike dies in smash with 'parked ambulance' after being pursued by police

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

They believe she could be suffering from Postural Tachycardia Syndrome - a problem in the autonomic nervous system

But say she needs to see a specialist for a full diagnosis - which Jean's been told when trying to book an appointment could take 90 weeks.

She told us: "I was with my doctor and they were checking my blood pressure, and they noticed that my pulse kept going up and up all the time.

"Initially I had a 24-hour heart monitor, and I've been going back to the doctor, but she said the best thing to do is ring up the appointments line to see a cardiologist.

"I was first told a few months ago that it would be a 60-week wait. Since then I've had another episode where I ended up in hospital.

"A few weeks ago, I phoned again about an appointment - and was told the wait is actually now 90 weeks.

"I have to spend a lot of time not doing a lot at the moment. There's the worry at the back of my mind. The waiting time just seems ridiculous.

"Say if I've maybe been on my feet for too long, I get faint and light headed. Getting up during the night, I've collapsed a couple of times.

"I collapsed one night and fell into a chest of drawers. I couldn't move and I was on the floor for hours. It is a worry because I live on my own.

"I've also had a brother die suddenly so you just panic. You know something's wrong and you just want it fixed."

Director of Acute Services at NHS Lanarkshire Judith Park said: “Unfortunately, we continue to experience challenges across all our acute services which is resulting in longer waiting times for some outpatient appointments.

"However, we are prioritising those patients with the greatest needs to be seen and treated as soon as possible.

“We would encourage this lady to contact our patient affairs team at patientaffairs.corporate@lanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk so we can address the concerns she has raised directly with her.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Popov was killed in the shark attack around 30 metres from the shore in Egypt

Killer shark that ate tourist at beach in Egypt caught and paraded by fishermen - who punch and kick its dead body

Former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling documents

Both high temperatures and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend

Hot weather warnings upgraded as Brits prepare for a warmer weekend than Ibiza before thunderstorms hit

A man has been arrested in connection with the search for missing Chloe Mitchell

Man, 26, arrested in search for missing 21-year-old woman in County Antrim

Vatican Pope who’s In Charge

Pope has ‘second good night’ in hospital after abdominal surgery

Ukraine has started its counter-offensive after the bombing of a dam

Ukraine launches counter-offensive against Russia as Western tanks hit frontline

Tributes have been pouring in for Saul Cookson, 15, who died in the crash

Tributes pour in for 'nicest lad about', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance during police chase

Honduras China

Honduran president visits China after ending ties with Taiwan

Sudan

UN envoy to Sudan no longer welcome in country, authorities say

Kelis' husband Mike Mora died from cancer last year

Hollywood legend Bill Murray, 72, 'dating' American singer Kelis, 43, after actor 'spotted at her south London concert'

The area where Liu was found is called the “death zone”

Woman nearly dies in Everest's 'death zone' - then refuses to pay $10,000 rescue fee to Sherpa who saved her life

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump in trouble: What are the new charges facing the ex-president?

Rob Burrow has opened up about his battle with MND

'The hardest thing is not being the dad I want to be': Ex-rugby star Rob Burrow praises his carer wife as he fights MND

New York Legislature

New York passes bill to consider slavery reparations

The former US president has revealed he is facing a second indictment.

Donald Trump professes he is an ‘innocent man’ as he is indicted on seven charges in classified documents investigation

The moment police surround and capture the knife attacker

'I don't understand': Ex-wife's horror at knifeman who stabbed British girl in French playground rampage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's representative has dropped out of the competition.

Strip club boss launches European ‘sex championships’ but Britain’s representative withdraws for 'health reasons'
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden announced the partnership today.

Britain and America hail new 'special relationship' after signing 'Atlantic declaration' economic agreement
File photo of police in Salford

Teenager on e-bike dies in smash with 'parked ambulance' after being pursued by police

The schoolgirl appears to be knocked out in the brawl

Schoolgirl 'knocked out' in mass brawl near Essex secondary school as police investigate 'hate crime'
The victim was called Vladimir Popov

Shark kills and eats man in full view of beach at tourist resort, as victim cries out 'dad' to his helpless father watching on
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
The house has been condemned

Condemned house that's too dangerous to view after it collapsed inside goes on auction for £14,000
Argentinian street artist Maximiliano Bagnasco takes a photo of a mural portraying Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, that he painted, in Tirana, Albania

‘It’s Messi’s moment’: Mural of footballer covers student dormitory in Tirana

Matt Ratana was fatally shot in 2020.

Horrifying CCTV shows moment police officer Matt Ratana shot in custody cell by handcuffed man hiding gun behind back
A person cycles past the skyline in Philadelphia shrouded in haze

Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank
Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

The author has asked for help to get a copy of the book in every UK state secondary school library

Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit