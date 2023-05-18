Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46. Picture: Alamy/Paul Cattermole

By Kieran Kelly

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed after he was found dead at home aged 46.

A spokeswoman for Dorset Coroner's Office said: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded."

At this stage, it means there will be no inquest into his death, though Dorset Police have said their enquiries are ongoing.

The S Club 7 star, who was pictured smiling while on a walk in the woods shortly before his death, had been due to join the pop group later in the year on a reunion tour.

Following Mr Cattermole's death, the band posted on Twitter: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole. Picture: Getty

Last month his family and the band said in a joint statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

Read More: S Club 7 renamed for upcoming reunion shows dedicated to founding member Paul Cattermole

Read More: Hannah Spearritt pulls out of S Club 7 reunion tour following Paul Cattermole's death

S Club 7. Picture: Alamy

The St Albans born singer was part of the band's original line up in 1998, after he was spotted by talent scouts and passed an audition with 19 Management.

S Club, which produced big, enduring hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party, was due to launch their 25th anniversary tour in October. They were due to play 11 dates.