Star Wars actor who played Ewok collapses and dies on London street after 'blowing all his money on drugs and prostitutes'

Paul Grant has died aged 56. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Star Wars actor who played an Ewok in the iconic sci-fi series has collapsed and died near King's Cross Station.

The family of Paul Grant, 56, confirmed that his life support machine had been switched off on Sunday, following his collapse on Thursday.

Mr Grant, who stood at 4ft 4in tall, appeared in Return of the Jedi in 1983, as well as Labyrinth in 1986, Willow in 1988 and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.

British Transport police said in a statement: "Officers at King’s Cross responded to a medical emergency outside the station at just after 2pm on 16 March.

"They performed CPR on a man before paramedics arrived and took over his care. He was taken to a local hospital in a critical condition."

Paul Grant. Picture: Facebook

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."

Mr Grant's family described the actor as a "legend".

His daughter told the Sun: "He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. [...] He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much."

Mr Grant's girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, said he was the "love of [her] life", adding that "life is never going to be the same without him."

Paul Grant. Picture: Facebook

Mr Grant had struggled with substance abuse in recent years and his marriage had fallen apart.

He told the Mirror in 2014: "I've been on cocaine and it has just got worse. I'm drinking and smoking what I can get. I'm all right but I do need help."

Paul Grant. Picture: Facebook

He said: "I had a family, I was married, now I'm divorced. I've lost everything. I've not got anything, my things, pictures, clothes are all over the place.

"I don't know what I want at the moment. I had money, I blew it all, I spent it on drugs and prostitutes."

He added: "I've spent a lot of money on drugs and prostitutes, money from the films."

