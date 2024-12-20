Paul McCartney plays live with Ringo Starr in surprise reunion of Beatles legends

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr played together in London on Thursday night. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Paul McCartney welcomed Ringo Starr to the stage in a surprise reunion on Thursday night in London.

Arriving on stage at the O2, Sir Ringo said: "I've had a great night tonight, it's been a great show."

The pair then tore through Helter Skelter and Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, before The Beatles' drummer left, adding: "I'm off now, I've had a great night and I love you all."

Sir Paul was also joined by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood for the song Get Back, which saw him play his original Hofner 500/1 bass for the first time in 50 years, after it was stolen in 1972.

Sir Ringo and Sir Paul have reunited a number of times since leaving The Beatles, including on Sir Paul's 2019 Freshen Up tour, and at Sir Ringo's 2015 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Not saying the last night of Paul McCartney’s tour was decent but he just bought Ringo Starr on for a medley of Beatles hits as an encore. pic.twitter.com/DyfHnXfggY — Jim Reed (@jim_reed) December 19, 2024

The performance was the last in Sir Paul's Got Back Tour, which began in October, with the veteran singer playing dates in Paris, Madrid and Sao Paulo, as well as two dates at Manchester's Co-Op Live and The O2.

During the show, he treated fans to a jumbo set packed with the hits of The Beatles and Wings, and more.

Opening with a raucous rendition of the Fab Four's A Hard Day's Night, the 82-year-old kept up his tradition of having no opening act, performing just under 40 tracks from one of the most impressive songbooks the UK has produced.

At the start of the night, Sir Paul told the crowd: "Oh London, this is the last night of our current tour, we've been around South America and all over the place.

"So it's great to be back and we're going to have some fun tonight."

The audience was thrown into Wings' prog rock song Junior's Farm and the bluesy grind of Letting Go, before Sir Paul prompted hysteria with Drive My Car.

Later in the set, the singer played a snippet of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's Foxy Lady and took to a second elevating stage to perform The Beatles' Blackbird and solo track Here Today.

After playing the Hendrix snippet, Sir Paul said: "I was lucky enough to know him a bit in the 60s and he was a great guy, a great guitar player but a very humble person."

He also played The Quarrymen's (Sir Paul's first band which he played in alongside John Lennon and George Harrison) In Spite Of All The Danger, before performing what is thought will be The Beatles' last single in 2023's Now And Then.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney in 2022. Picture: Getty

The set also saw him repeat his virtual duet with John Lennon on I've Got A Feeling, played during the Liverpool band's infamous rooftop concert on top of Apple Corps' headquarters in London.

Other set highlights included Sir Paul's attempt at Sweet-esque glam in Jet and a euphoric rendition of Wings' James Bond theme Live And Let Die, which prompted fireworks and pyrotechnics, replicating the film's opening title.

Sir Paul was also joined by a children's choir for Wonderful Christmastime, adding some festive cheer to the evening.