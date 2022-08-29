Paul Pogba's brother among gang who 'attempted to extort footballer for £11m'

29 August 2022, 18:16

Paul Pogba's (main) brother (inset) is among a group of gangsters who allegedly attempted to extort the footballer, French police have reportedly confirmed.
Paul Pogba's (main) brother (inset) is among a group of gangsters who allegedly attempted to extort the footballer, French police have reportedly confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Paul Pogba's brother is among a group of gangsters who allegedly attempted to extort the footballer, French police have reportedly confirmed.

Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend in which he vowed to make "great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta".

French officials the next day confirmed to the Franceinfo news outlet that Mathias was part of an investigation for "attempted extortion in an organised gang" against his brother.

The 29-year-old Juventus forward said in a statement signed by his mother Yeo Moriba and Mr Pimenta that the group had attempted to extract £11million while threatening Paul with assault rifles.

The statement added the videos from Mathias were "unfortunately no surprise".

"They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

Read more: Police hunt murder weapon used to kill Olivia Pratt-Korbel as sniffer dogs search street

Mathias, who has played for numerous professional clubs including Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Partick Thistle, in his weekend video said people needed to know if his brother "deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup".

Paul is set to defend the World Cup he won with France in 2018 at the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

He re-joined the Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired earlier this summer.

He first arrived at Old Trafford from Le Havre as a 16-year-old in 2009 before being allowed to leave United on a free transfer and join Juventus in 2012.

Read more: Artemis 1 launch cancelled: NASA halts 'world's most powerful rocket' after hydrogen leak

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

asdfa

Five-year-old boy and 20-year-old man killed in Texas shooting

sda

Man arrested after 'trying to pull woman onto tracks' at King's Cross Underground Station

afa

'We upset the hierarchy just by existing': Meghan Markle hits out at Royal Family

Campsites were set alight in the chaos

Reading Festival chaos: Tents torched as people leave early in fear of violence

NASA has cancelled Monday's launch

Artemis 1 launch cancelled: NASA halts 'world's most powerful rocket' after hydrogen leak

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods

Queen 'deeply saddened' after more than 1,000 die in Pakistan flooding

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Police hunt murder weapon used to kill Olivia Pratt-Korbel as sniffer dogs search street

HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after leaving Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast shortly after departing on 'landmark mission' to US

Harry and Meghan are not expected to meet the Queen on their next trip to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Truss 'plans to hike income tax thresholds' as part of rescue package amid spiralling cost of living crisis

A quarter of adults are not planning on switching their heating on at all this winter

'A national scandal': Quarter of adults will not use heating at all this winter as bills soar, poll shows

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Pressure mounts on leadership candidates to tackle cost of living as Sunak brands Truss' VAT plans 'regressive'

A bus shelter collapses with a group of Notting Hill Carnival partygoers on top

Two people injured after bus shelter collapses with Notting Hill Carnival revellers standing on the roof

A teenage boy has died at Leeds festival

Teenage boy dies after suspected drugs incident at Leeds festival

A fight broke out between two pilots on an Air France flight

Two pilots suspended after having a fight in the cockpit while in mid-air

A lorry crashed into a community barbecue in the Netherlands on Saturday

Six people killed and seven injured after lorry ploughs into community barbecue in the Netherlands

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sunflowers grow amid the rubble of Vladimir’s house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province

Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019

‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq

Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia

EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic

German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

Offshore turbines at Amager Stand near Copenhagen

Denmark and Germany back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas

An eland antelope and calf

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

Beny Steinmetz (left) arrives at court with his lawyer, Daniel Kinzer

Israeli tycoon appeals against corruption conviction in Swiss court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

'I'm of this country': Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London