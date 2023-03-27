More than 133,000 UK public servants to walk out in all-out strike on 28 April

27 March 2023, 20:34

PCS union members will conduct a mass walk-out April 2
PCS union members will conduct a mass walk-out April 2. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

More than 133,000 UK public servants will walk out in an all-out strike on April 28, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The all-out strike, called by the union's national executive committee, coincides with the April payday as well as a month of action beginning on April 3.

The move comes amid a dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security with members hoping to increase pressure on the government.

Members of the union, who have been offered a 2 per cent to 3 per cent pay increase, previously walked out on Budget day earlier this month.

The PCS union represents hundreds of thousands who work in government departments as well as organisations such as Ofsted, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force.

Read more: Junior doctors announce second round of strikes, with walkouts on four more days in April

Read more: April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?

PCS General secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Our members are not backing down in this dispute.

"Ministers need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table. 

"We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen."

Strikes in the coming weeks include a five-week walkout in the Passport Office until May 6.

PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow on Monday announced six days' strike action from April 10-14 and on April 17.

It is the latest in a string of walkouts, with teachers, junior doctors, rail workers and London Underground tube drivers aamong those to have walked out over the last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nashville School Shooting

Three children and three adults shot dead at Nashville school

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a ski collision in 2016 has testified that he heard the actor let out a "bloodcurdling scream" before allegedly plowing into him on the slope.

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over ski crash does impression of 'bloodcurdling scream heard before collision'

Israel Politics

Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

Mr Salmon also praised Ms Forbes as a "clearly outstanding candidate", and said the new leader should "let bygones be bygones and invite them back into the fold".

Alex Salmond warns reuniting SNP a 'big challenge' for Humza Yousaf after bitter leadership race

Ecuador Landslide

At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador

Andrew Marr has said that the Scottish National Party's performance under new leader Humza Yousaf could have profound effects across the UK, as Labour seek to capitalise on division within the SNP at the next election.

Andrew Marr: The SNP have a new leader, but the reputational damage caused by the leadership race will only help Labour

Thomas Cashman (court sketch left) is trying to "pull the wool over the jury's eyes" as he denies murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbell (right) in Liverpool

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool is pulling 'wool over jury's eyes', prosecutors say

Nashville shooting

Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

Israel protests

Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

Children were pictured being led away from the scene of the shooting

Female shooter killed six with assault rifles and pistol before being slain by police at Nashville Christian school

Opera – Nixon in China

Renee Fleming stars as Nixon In China arrives in Paris

Webb Telescope

No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, who are locked in a civil court battle over a 2018 skiing collision in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing' in bizarre court testimony over horror crash

An Afghan air force lieutenant is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda

Afghan pilot who served with British forces faces deportation to Rwanda after fleeing to UK in small boat

Germany royal visit

The Queen ‘asked for two horses as a gift’ during 1978 state visit to Germany

Protester in Nairobi

Kenyan anti-government protesters march in Nairobi

Latest News

See more Latest News

Garbage bins out for collection in Radley Village, Abingdon, England

Seven bins could be needed in Brits' gardens under strict new recycling laws slated by council group
Works try to clean up the oil spill

Volunteers fear birds contaminated by oil after 200 barrels leak into Poole Harbour

Louvre protest

Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest

Humza Yousaf was named new SNP leader, beating rivals Kate Forbes, and former minister Ash Regan

'I'm the luckiest man in the world': Humza Yousaf to take over from Nicola Sturgeon after winning SNP battle
Russia Ukraine War

Deadly shelling hits eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

Polish woman Julia Wendell has threatened to sue the mother of the family who raised her in Poland

Woman claiming she is Madeleine McCann threatens to sue mother who raised her in Poland

Former England international Carlton Palmer attending a Sheffield Wednesday match (left) and during his playing career (right)

Former England international Carlton Palmer in hospital after 'suspected heart attack' during half-marathon
Keir Starmer will block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour at an NEC meeting

Keir Starmer to officially block former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing at next general election
Indian police

Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Greenland

Greenland to stay in daylight saving time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit