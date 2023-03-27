More than 133,000 UK public servants to walk out in all-out strike on 28 April

By Emma Soteriou

More than 133,000 UK public servants will walk out in an all-out strike on April 28, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced.

The all-out strike, called by the union's national executive committee, coincides with the April payday as well as a month of action beginning on April 3.

The move comes amid a dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security with members hoping to increase pressure on the government.

Members of the union, who have been offered a 2 per cent to 3 per cent pay increase, previously walked out on Budget day earlier this month.

The PCS union represents hundreds of thousands who work in government departments as well as organisations such as Ofsted, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force.

PCS General secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Our members are not backing down in this dispute.

"Ministers need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.

"We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen."

Strikes in the coming weeks include a five-week walkout in the Passport Office until May 6.

PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow on Monday announced six days' strike action from April 10-14 and on April 17.

It is the latest in a string of walkouts, with teachers, junior doctors, rail workers and London Underground tube drivers aamong those to have walked out over the last year.