Leonardo DiCaprio ‘distances himself’ from Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs as pictures of notorious 'White Party' resurface

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has distanced himself from Sean 'P Diddy' Combs following his arrest. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has distanced himself from Sean 'P Diddy' Combs after a picture of him at one of the music mogul's notorious 'white parties' has resurfaced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US hip hop star was arrested last week and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and trafficking to engage prostitution.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.

His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.

A source close to the 49-year-old actor said he hadn't had anything to do with Diddy "for years", according to the MailOnline.

Resurfaced pictures from 1998 show Dicaprio and Combs laughing together while attending a party at the rapper's home in East Hampton.

Images have resurfaced of the pair at one of the notorious 'White Parties'. Picture: Alamy

Combs and DiCaprio at a Vote Or Die rally at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 2004. Picture: Getty

The source close to the A-List star said Dicaprio has "not been in contact" with Combs for years, saying he never attended alleged "freak offs", and has nothing to do with the case.

The White Parties were held at the rapper's home in East Hampton in the summer.

Other guests have included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Mariah Carey.

Stars including fashion designer Vera Wang attend on of Diddy's White Parties. Picture: Alamy

Diddy watches his labor day party from his balcony at his house in East Hampton. Picture: Alamy

In November, his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

She accused Combs of coercing her and others into unwanted sex in drug-fuelled settings.

The suit was settled in one day but months later, CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on the floor.

After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying, "I was disgusted when I did it."

However, Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

Singer Cassie filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years. Picture: Getty

Combs, 54, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in music before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

He founded the label Bad Boy records, and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

Also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, he was a major icon in hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s.