Bakery threatened in fake letter from Christian group over 'Cheesus Christ' sandwich

By Lauren Lewis

A bakery in the Peak District has been vandalised and threatened with legal action in a fake letter from Christian Concern after it named a sandwich 'Cheesus Christ'.

The Bridge Bakehouse in Whaley Bridge was told there was "clearly a case to answer" for "discrimination against Christians" over the sandwich's name in a letter dated 23rd June.

The letter claimed to come from Christian Concern, a religious group that advocates for a louder church voice in the state, and said the group had been appointed by "a number of members of the Parish of Whaley Bridge Holy Trinity church".

It was later revealed to be fake but demanded the bakery make a public apology, remove the sandwich from the menu and give a donation to the village church.

It came after the ‘Cheesus Christ’ sandwich listing on the bakery's outdoor menu board was covered in white paint in an overnight vandalism attack earlier this month.

The bakery today appealed for the culprit - "an anonymous disgruntled member of the local community" - to come forward saying they "love to find out who it was(!) and if they had anything to do with the recent vandalism of our menu board?!"

The cold sandwich, which includes caramelised onion chutney, mature cheddar and mozzarella, is offered for £4 at the Whaley Bridge bakery and has been on the menu since at least September 2020.

It was not immediately why the perpetrator chose to take action now.

Whaley Bridge Parish earlier today confirmed they were not behind the bizarre letter, writing on Facebook that the letter "has nothing to do with this warm hearted and open minded parish.

"Our role is to support our local businesses.

"We'd be grateful if this could be closed down on social media. It's fake news."

On 10th June, the bakery had taken to Facebook to ask whoever had vandalised the outdoor menu to "not".

The post, which included a picture of Zorro, said: "We really can't be bothered contacting the council to check the CCTV and if it wasn't done in the dead of night by someone dressed like The Mask of Zorro we are going to be highly disappointed."

The letter, dated 23rd June 2022, reads: "To whom it may concern, we have been appointed by a number of members of the Parish of Whaley Bridge Holy Trinity church, to contact you regarding your sandwich named 'Cheesus Christ'.

"We're at work to make Jesus and his ways known and to protect fellow Christians from discrimination and have the freedom to live and speak for him.

"As you will no doubt be aware, the slant on the name Jesus Christ is an insult to Christianity and is seen in the eyes of the law, as discrimination against Christians.

"Our members have instructed us to write to you to ask you to remove the sandwich name Cheesus Christ from your menu.

"Although our clients would prefer to this matter outside of the court, there is clearly a case to answer here.

"Everyone in the United Kingdom has the right to their beliefs without fear of discrimination. It is a basic human right that all institutions, including businesses, have a duty to abide by and protect.

"To ensure that we do not take this matter further, we propose you take the following steps:

"1.) Issue a public apology on your internet platforms, e.g. Social media, website, etc, within 3 working days of the date of this letter.

"2.) Remove the sandwich name and all mention of it from your menus with 10 working days of the date of this letter.

"3.) Remove any mention of the name Cheesus Christ from your sign standing in the Whaley Bridge Parish within 30 working days of the date of this letter.

"4.) Make a donation of £300 to the Holy Trinity Church within 30 working days of the date of this letter.

"To reiterate our clients do not wish to take this further, but feel they will need to in the name of Jesus Christ our lord and saviour if action is not taken.

"As fellow good standing citizens of the village of Whaley Bridge we are confident you will take the correct action without this going further."