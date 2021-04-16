Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

16 April 2021, 17:00

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52
Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The actress Helen McCrory, known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the James Bond film Skyfall, has died aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis said on Twitter.

Damian Lewis announced the death of his wife Helen McCrory in a statement on Twitter.

He wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

"God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Russia orders 10 US diplomats out of country in retaliatory move
Books on a shelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Walter Kaufmann, author who survived Holocaust, dies aged 97

Police and fire teams arrive at the scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis (Mykal McEldowney/AP)

Gunman kills eight in shooting spree at Indianapolis FedEx site
Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel (Christophe Ena/AP)

Gustavo Dudamel named musical director at Paris Opera

Police have stepped up their operation around Buckingham Palace ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Met issues Covid warning ahead of busy weekend of protests and Prince Philip's funeral
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Matt Crossick/PA)

Curtain raiser announced for 2021’s Tribeca Film Festival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan
Caller told she 'must have second jab' before visiting relative in care home

Caller told she 'must have second jab' before visiting relative in care home
Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi
'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London