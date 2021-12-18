'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing

18 December 2021, 00:22

The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye
The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight near a barber's.

Police said "another family in London is grieving" before Christmas after Jobari Gooden was attacked outside House of Ramish2 at about 3.15pm on Friday.

The 27-year-old was rushed to a south London hospital but died just after 6pm.

Officers have set up a crime scene at the Peckham Rye barber's.

No arrests have been made and the Met has appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: "We need to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened as a matter of urgency.

"This attack took place in the early afternoon and in the middle of Peckham Rye. We know the area was busy, with people going to the shops or the market.

"I expect that many people saw the fight, the knife that was used, and subsequent fatal attack. Did you see where the suspect went?

"We're a week away from Christmas, and at a time when many families come together to celebrate, another family in London is grieving following a violent attack in the heart of the community.

"I would ask you to do the right thing and call police."

Mr Howie added: "If you do not wish to speak with us, you can contact Crimestoppers in confidence. Any bit of information could prove vital."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using reference CAD 4252/17Dec or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

