Pedestrianised Oxford Street could be 'terror target', council warns Sadiq Khan

19 September 2024, 18:30

Oxford Street
Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The head of Westminster Council has claimed Sadiq Khan’s plan to pedestrianise Oxford Street could increase crime and even make it a target for terrorists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour’s Adam Hug revealed he has sent a letter to the Mayor of London and Deputy PM Angela Rayner questioning the plan as he refused to rule out calling on the High Court to block the proposal.

Mr Khan unveiled plans this week, backed by the Labour government, to ban traffic on the iconic London street, claiming it would boost investment, tourism and tax revenue.

But in a letter to the mayor and Ms Rayner, Mr Hug set out “10 key areas of concern” with the proposal

He wrote: “A pedestrianised scheme poses a different set of challenges for hostile vehicle mitigation than one that retains traffic, in order to keep shoppers safe from terrorism.

“A fully pedestrianised space is substantially more challenging to secure and manage, particularly at night, than one that retains some level of traffic.

“We will need a clear commitment in terms of increased police presence… and other appropriate security measures to prevent new late-night disorder and tackle the scourge of shoplifting and robbery that pose a major challenge for shops and shoppers at present.”

The Labour head of Westminster council went on to question how high traffic and pollution will be avoided on the small narrow roads around Oxford Street.

Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled by the Mayor.
Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled by the Mayor. Picture: TFL

He also hit out at Mr Khan’s decision to impose a mayoral development corporation, which allows the mayor to circumvent planning permission for the scheme, saying it would cause a “clear barrier to pragmatic engagement between us.”

Mr Hug said: “The substantial practical challenges for delivering pedestrianisation are well known and will need to be thoroughly addressed to ensure any future transformation of the street works properly… in the interests of everyone who has a long-term stake in the West End, including local residents.”

In the wake of the announcement, Mr Hug has faced calls by Conservative councillors to resign and be replaced by “someone who will stand up for residents”.

This is not the first time the mayor has attempted to remove cars from what is perhaps London’s most famous street, with previous attempts being blocked after plans were first proposed in 2018.

Announcing the plans, he said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.

“I am excited to be working with the new Government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans - that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country. “I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world.”

Westminster council has questioned the plans
Westminster council has questioned the plans. Picture: TFL

“The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together – City Hall and the new Government – we can build a better London for everyone.”

Backing the plans, Deputy PM, Angela Rayner added: “Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way. By working with the Mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs."

“This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

Business leaders have also thrown their support behind the initiative, with John Lewis’ executive director saying his company is “delighted” with the move.

John Dickie, CEO of BusinessLDN, added: “Oxford Street is London’s flagship high street and an attraction for visitors from across the country and all over the globe. As a key strategic site that spans borough boundaries, the Mayor has an important role to play in investing in and helping to improve the area for the benefit of Londoners, businesses and visitors.

“We look forward to engaging with the new Mayoral Development Corporation as well as Westminster City Council, the London Borough of Camden, the New West End Company and other stakeholders to help to make Oxford Street an even more vibrant and attractive place to visit.”

Oxford Street welcomes more than 500,000 visitors every day, generating approximately five per cent of the capital’s economic output (GVA.)

