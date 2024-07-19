Nancy Pelosi 'says Biden can be convinced to quit race', after Obama says he 'must seriously consider' stepping aside

Nancy Pelosi has said 'Biden can be convinced to quit the presidential race'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Democrat former speaker of the House of Representatives has suggested that Joe Biden can be convinced to step aside from the presidential election, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nancy Pelosi told Democrat politicians that Mr Biden is getting close to pulling out of the race, the Washington Post reported, amid concerns about his mental acuity.

It comes after former president Barack Obama told allies that his former vice-president must "seriously consider" standing down.

President Biden, 81, tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, forcing him to pull out of a Las Vegas campaign event. He is now considering stepping aside, despite earlier defiance.

According to multiple sources close to the former president, Mr Obama has only spoken with Biden once since the ill-fated election debate.

He's the latest Democrat to question President Biden's suitability to run, after reportedly receiving calls from concerned party members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Obama is said to have shared his views on the viability of Mr Biden’s candidacy during calls with fellow Democrats, having remained largely silent on the subject thus far.

Mr Biden's campaign hit back at the report, calling it "baseless conjecture" and urging supporters to "focus" on the threat of Donald Trump regaining the White House.

An adviser added: "Joe Biden is his party's nominee. He's the president of the United States. He's running for reelection."

It comes amid suggestions the president is becoming "more receptive" to the pleas.

Obama tells fellow Democrats Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid. Picture: Alamy

According to further reports from Associated Press, the former president has privately expressed concerns to party members about Mr Biden's ability to run.

It follows sources that have suggested Joe Biden is ‘more receptive to standing down’ after a series of senior Democrats called on him to pull out of the presidential race.

The US President’s tone has closed behind closed doors and he is more ‘willing to listen’ to those who are calling for his resignation, the New York Times reports.

Those who have called on Mr Biden to pull out of the race include the former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as well as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

New polling suggests Donald Trump may have experience a slight boost in the polls after he survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.

Mr Biden is now trailing the former US President in a number of the key swing states, which may impact his decision to stand down.

The US President recently said he would step down if he was diagnosed with a serious condition.

Mr Biden, had been due to speak at a Latino civil rights conference called UnidosUS on Wednesday, but cancelled after his positive test.

US President Joe Biden is battling Covid. Picture: Getty

A White House official said he was experiencing mild symptoms, and had returned to his home state of Delaware to rest and self-isolate.

Mr Biden had been in Nevada, in the south-west of the country.

CEO of the group, Janet Murgui, told reporters on Wednesday: "Regrettably I was just on the phone to President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.

President Joe Biden arrives in Delaware after testing positive for Covid.https://t.co/L7W3MfOHD2 pic.twitter.com/FVdEboIzfH — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 18, 2024

"The president had been attending events as we know and he has just tested positive for Covid.

"We understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended.

"He said to 'tell my folks that we are not going to get rid of him easily' and we are going to get the chance to hear from him in the future."

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One. Picture: Getty

Several elected Democrats and prominent supporters have called for the president, 81, to stand aside in the race for the White House against Donald Trump in November, after numerous shaky performances in recent weeks.

Mr Biden has so far remained defiant amid the calls for him to quit the race - but on Wednesday dropped the biggest hint so far that he could be persuaded to relinquish the Democrat nomination.

He said in an interview with Black Entertainment Television that he could step aside "if [he] had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, the doctors came and said you’ve got this problem, that problem."

Mr Biden said that his age could be an asset to the country.

President Joe Biden visits a supermarket in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom,” he said. “And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we were told we couldn’t get it done.

"But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that."

The president recalled that the first time he ran for the White House, in 2020, he only intended to serve one term - but that the "divided" state of the US had made him reconsider his position.

“I made a serious mistake in the whole debate and, look, when I originally ran, you might remember it, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate.

"I thought that I would be able to move from this, to pass it on to somebody else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided."

It comes as a senior Democrat congressman become the most prominent member of the party to call for Joe Biden to step down from the US presidential race on Wednesday.

Adam Schiff, the California representative who is now running for Senate, said Mr Biden should "pass the torch" to another candidate.

Mr Schiff said that he had "serious concerns" about Mr Biden's ability to win re-election this time around.

Former President Donald Trump takes part in a walk-through during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

He said in a statement on Wednesday: "While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch.

"And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

A new poll has shown that two-thirds of Democrats believe that it is time for Mr Biden to step aside.

Possible replacements include his vice-president Kamala Harris, and California governor Gavin Newsom.

Matt Frei on Joe Biden's gaffes

Critics have long asked questions about Mr Biden's mental acuity and fitness for the highest office - some even since 2020.

But Democrats had dismissed these concerns until his shambolic debate appearance against Mr Trump in June, when he made several errors and at times was barely comprehensible.

He followed this up with several other gaffes, including referring to Ms Harris as 'vice-president Trump' and referring to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'president Putin' at the recent NATO summit.

Polls show Mr Biden as behind Republican Mr Trump, who suffered a near-assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday, and is appearing at his party's convention this week.