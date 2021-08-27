Animal rescuer Pen Farthing blames Biden after he's turned away from Kabul airport

Pen Farthing has been trying to get 200 animals out of Afghanistan. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

The former Royal Marine trying to leave Afghanistan with his animal sanctuary staff and pets has said he was ‘turned away’ into the aftermath of the explosions.

Pen Farthing posted an update on his plight this morning writing: “The whole team & dogs/cats were safely 300m inside the airport perimeter. We were turned away as Joe Biden had changed paperwork rules just 2 hours earlier.

“Went through hell to get there & we were turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions.”

He said he had been left feeling "numb" following the terror attack yesterday at the airport.

Yesterday the founder of the Nowzad shelter in Kabuld said he had been stuck at the airport for 10 hours.

Mr Wallace tweeted: "Let's get some facts out there: 1. No one , at any stage has blocked a flight. This is a total myth and is being peddled around as if that is why the pet evacuation hasn't taken place. 2. I never said I would not facilitate. I said no one would get to queue jump.

"3. The issue, as those desperate people waiting outside the gates know too well, has always been getting processed through the entrances. It can take over 24hrs. There is no point turning up with a plane until the passengers / pets are airside."

He added: "The bullying, falsehoods and threatening behaviour by some towards our MOD personnel and advisors is unacceptable and a shameful way to treat people trying to help the evacuation. They do their cause no good.

"So can people now please let my civil servants and military get on with dealing with one of the most dangerous and challenging evacuations for a generation. As professionals they will do their best for all those eligible and with my full support."

He also said yesterday that his vehicle was targeted by a gunman amid the chaos.

Mr Farthing, who was outside the airport in a car when the incident occurred, said: "We're fine but everything is chaos here at the moment.

"All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47.

"We've been in the airport, and back out of the airport; the whole thing's a mess.

"There's not much more I can say at the moment, I need to make sure the animals and everyone is safe."