Penny Mordaunt thanks supporters as she gains momentum in race for No10

14 July 2022, 00:32

Penny Mordaunt came second in Wednesday's vote, with Rishi Sunak in first and Liz Truss in third
Penny Mordaunt came second in Wednesday's vote, with Rishi Sunak in first and Liz Truss in third. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Penny Mordaunt has thanked her supporters as she emerged as a favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Mordaunt, a trade minister and MP for Portsmouth North, came second behind former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the first round of votes on Wednesday evening.

She received 67 votes - ten more than Liz Truss in third place, and 21 behind Mr Sunak.

But it followed a snap poll of Conservative party members that suggested Ms Mordaunt would beat Mr Sunak if the final vote by Tory party members was a choice between the two.

It also meant Mr Sunak won the first stage by a smaller margin than Boris Johnson did in the early stages of the 2019 leadership contest.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Read more: Everything 'fell into place' for Mordaunt but she still has questions to answer, says Marr

The results have caused a stir in Westminster, with Liz Truss planning to reiterate her plan for tax cuts to get MPs on side, according to the Guardian.

Ms Truss is also set to take aim at Ms Mordaunt, with the Telegraph reporting the foreign secretary will use her campaign on Thursday to highlight the minister's lack of economic experience.

Ms Mordaunt's supporters have said the vote shows an appetite for a "fresh pair of hands" at the helm of the government.

She thanked supporters in a video on Twitter shortly after the vote, saying: "Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent, it means a great deal to me and my team."

The first vote by Tory MPs took place on Wednesday night, whittling the number of candidates down to six.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt were both eliminated from the contest after failing to get the necessary 30 MPs on side to support their campaigns.

Since the vote Mr Hunt has announced he is backing Mr Sunak's campaign - despite telling LBC only yesterday he feared the former chancellor's economic policy would "lead us into a recession".

Mr Zahawi has not said who he supports.

Read more: Duncan Smith says Boris Johnson may leave politics at next election

Read more: Race for PM: Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members

Mr Sunak stormed through Wednesday's vote, with Ms Mordaunt a close second and Ms Truss not far behind.

In fourth place was Kemi Badenoch, just three votes ahead of Tom Tugendhat in fifth.

Suella Braverman came sixth, having scraped through with the support of 32 MPs.

A second round of voting is set to take place tomorrow, with those who voted for Mr Zahawi and Mr Hunt facing a choice of who to choose next.

The votes will continue until only two candidates remain, at which point they will face Conservative party members at a series of hustings over the summer before a final vote takes place.

Read more: PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

Read more: Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

The next stage of Ms Mordaunt's campaign will see her selling her security and defence policy.

She will argue her plan is clear and will highlight her own military upbringing, according to the Telegraph.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Some nurses say they cannot drink water or use fans on hospital wards

Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

A supermoon will be visible on Wednesday night

Stargazers set to catch glimpse of 'brightest supermoon of the year'

The Premier League has said it is not currently taking further action against the player, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police

Premier League club taking no action against player arrested on suspicion of rape

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Boy, 13, arrested after 'two women and teenage girl sexually assaulted in park'

Passengers have experienced chaos at airports across the UK in recent months

Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos, says Charlotte Lynch
PC Emeri Ratucoko will appear at Kingston Crown Court in August

Serving Met officer accused of groping woman in nightclub and fighting bar manager

Iain Duncan Smith says Boris will leave politics at next election

Duncan Smith says Boris Johnson may leave politics at next election

Everything 'fell into place' for Mordaunt but she still has questions to answer, says Andrew Marr

Everything 'fell into place' for Mordaunt but she still has questions to answer, says Marr

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Liverpool fans were blamed for the chaos at the final

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League final chaos, says French Senate

Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members

Race for PM: Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members

Mick Lynch's RMT union has announced another rail strike

National rail strike to go ahead this month in ongoing dispute over pay, RMT announces

The remains of William "Bill" Long were found in 2019

Police investigate skeletal remains found in scrapyard alongside cowboy boots

A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet

Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues

Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson's first post-resignation PMQs got off to a fiery start

Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors
Mass demonstrations have broken out to oust the Sri Lankan government

Sri Lankan TV goes off air after protesters break into broadcaster's office
Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi
Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet
The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog
Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates
Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village
A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London