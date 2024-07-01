Mystery as pensioner found dead at home in exclusive Kensington street, as police launch investigation

Rita Fleming was found dead at home. Picture: Met Police/Google

By Kit Heren

Police have launched an investigation after a 70-year-old woman was found dead in unexplained circumstances at home in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rita Fleming was discovered at home in Golborne Road in north Kensington at about 9.45 in the morning on June 23.

Concerns had been raised for her welfare, and police forced entry to her home, only to find her dead.

Police are treating her death as unexpected and unexplained - and are investigating the circumstances.

Ms Fleming's next of kin have been informed.

Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “My team continues to work to establish the events that led to Rita’s death.

Read more: Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off

Read more: Boy, 13, holding replica handgun shot dead by New York police, authorities say

Rita Fleming. Picture: Met Police

"This includes trying to build as comprehensive a picture as possible about her movements in the days prior to her being found.

"I would ask anyone who saw or heard from Rita from the 20th to 23rd of June, or anyone who has information they think could be relevant to this investigation, to get in contact with police immediately."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote 01/505534/24.