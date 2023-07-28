Bus driver jailed over gran losing both legs after being dragged under wheels when he refused to let her on board

A bus driver has been sentenced for accidentally dragging a pensioner under his double decker bus
A bus driver has been sentenced for accidentally dragging a pensioner under his double decker bus. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Will Taylor

A pensioner was forced to have both her legs amputated after a bus driver drove off when she was caught in the doors and got dragged under the double decker.

Scott Cliff mistakenly believed Joan Scott, then aged 83, had tried to board the bus without paying previously so he closed the doors and headed off.

But he was unaware Joan's walking stick had got trapped in the door.

As he drove off, the grandmother of three ended up getting dragged under the bus's tyres, causing catastrophic injuries to both her legs - and one had to be amputated at the scene in Wallsend, North Tyneside.

The other was taken off in hospital hours later.

The pensioner is no longer herself after the ordeal - having once been an active and sociable person who enjoyed going out.

Cliff has now been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident in September 2021.

Joan's son Brian has called for more compassion from drivers.

Joan was forced to have both her legs amputated
Joan was forced to have both her legs amputated. Picture: Northumbria Police

"I feel that the driver of the bus has, on that day, taken my mother – taken the head of my family in such a shocking way.

"She is trapped in a broken body caused single-handedly by the actions of one person. Mr Cliff held a position to help and protect the vulnerable by providing a place of safety on the bus. But he didn't do that for my mother and that kills me.

"This was so avoidable had Mr Cliff shown more compassion and consideration to my mother. He has destroyed our family – and hope this horrendous incident makes other drivers of all vehicles sit up and take note."

Grandson Jack said: "My grandma is no longer herself in any way, shape or form. She was such an active lady out and about all day long, and I used to take her for lunch often. We would sit for hours enjoying each other's company.

"But it's no longer possible to do that. It would distress her so much to be out of care for even a few hours. It absolutely breaks my heart."

A granddaughter, Sarah, said: "The bus driver didn't even give her the chance to present the bus pass she had with her, all because he thought he recognised her as not previously paying a fare or having a bus pass she had with her.

Cliff was sentenced for causing injury through dangerous driving
Cliff was sentenced for causing injury through dangerous driving. Picture: Northumbria Police

"He decided to deny her entry on the bus and chose to close the doors in her face. How could someone do that? She is in her 80s, and she meant no harm."

Cliff, 49, of Hebburn, in Tyne and Wear, admitted causing serious injury and said he did not known Joan's walking stick was trapped in the doors as he drove off.

He was jailed for 27 months on Thursday.

Northumbria Police's PC Catherine Lloyd said: "There is no doubt that Cliff's actions have destroyed more than one life forever, and it should act as a harrowing reminder to everyone as to what can happen if you are behind the wheel of a vehicle and act carelessly, dangerously or without due consideration to others."

