Pensioner found guilty of conspiring to murder wife after hiring hitman amid 'passionate but forbidden' affair

19 June 2024, 17:30 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 17:32

Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol
Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Christian Oliver

A pensioner is facing the prospect of dying behind bars after he was today found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill his wife over 40 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol Morgan.

The hitman - who still remains unknown - organised a "cast-iron" alibi for Morgan while they killed Carol using an axe or machete in the storeroom of her grocery shop in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, in 1981.

Morgan was today unanimously convicted by a jury of conspiracy to murder Carol on 13 August 1981, despite denying the charge.

His current wife and then lover Margaret was found not guilty of the same charge following the trial at Luton Crown Court.

Court artist sketch of Margaret Morgan, 74 and Allen Morgan, 73 appearing at Luton Crown Court, April 17
Court artist sketch of Margaret Morgan, 74 and Allen Morgan, 73 appearing at Luton Crown Court, April 17. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/Alamy

Read More: Moment hero tourists grab Just Stop Oil spraying paint on Stonehenge, as activists 'damage rare lichen'

Read More: Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife

Carol's body was found in the storeroom by Morgan after he returned from the cinema with his two children, then aged 12 and 14.

This gave Morgan a "cast-iron" alibi while he paid a hitman to carry out the murder, prosecutors said.

Detectives at the time blamed the death on a burglary that went wrong, but cold case investigators uncovered new evidence in 2018 that eventually led to Morgan's conviction.

Witnesses told police that Morgan was looking for a hitman to kill his wife for months before the murder.

Detectives working on the case in 1981 were unable to gain sufficient evidence to charge anyone with her murder, despite a painstaking investigation which involved speaking to hundreds of people from the area.

Police at the time generated 7,000 original documents on the case but were never able to bring anyone to justice.

Carol’s murder remained unsolved for decades until detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit re-opened the case in 2018.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Carl Foster - who continued to lead the investigation despite retiring before it reached trial - said: “Carol was killed in a frenzied and sustained attack, suffering horrific injuries which cruelly cut short her life.

“Over the last four decades methods of gathering evidence have changed and improved, but the key in this case has been a change in people’s allegiances and loyalties. As a result, the re-investigation relied on good old-fashioned detective work, retracing the evidence obtained in 1981 and revisiting numerous witnesses.”

Allen was arrested in 2023 and charged with conspiring to kill Carol.

The jury sat for nine weeks to hear the trial, where they heard evidence from people who knew the defendants and victims at the time.

Carol Morgan
Carol Morgan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The court heard how the hitman stole cash from a secret drawer in the office, suggesting they had been given inside knowledge. The money was part of the payment for the murder, prosecutors said.

Following Carol's death, Allen and his now-wife Margaret moved to the south coast with Carol’s son and daughter.

Margaret, who also stood trial alongside Allen for conspiracy to murder, was acquitted.

Retired Detective Chief Superintendent Brian Prickett, who led the original investigation for Bedfordshire Police between 1981 and 1983, said: “Carol Morgan’s murder was vicious, and the image of the scene will remain etched in my memory forever.

“The fact this case remained undetected for over four decades has remained a thorn in the side of all the officers who worked on the case. The original investigation spanned two years and even after this time was frequently reviewed. It was a meticulously run operation, with multiple lines of enquiry even before DNA science and other technological advances that we know in policing today.

He added: “I hope that the result will bring some closure to those who knew and loved Carol.

“Carol was effectively erased from all memory, including those of her own two children, who have grown up without their mother, being raised by the man responsible for her death.

“Bringing this case to justice has been the right thing to do. Anyone capable of committing such a brutal crime should not be allowed to live freely among our society.

“Allen Morgan has had more than 40 years of freedom that Carol will never have. He has today finally faced justice for the role he played in her murder.

The Det Supt noted that “in the absence of a confession" we may "never know who carried out the physical act of murdering Carol", but police would do "all in our power to secure new evidence and bring them to justice".

Lawyer Shan Saunders, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “For decades, Allen Morgan hid the truth about how Carol died.

“However, when an investigation into her unsolved murder was reopened almost forty years later, a thorough review of the evidence gathered by the original enquiry team together with new evidence from a witness was sufficient to link him to Carol’s death, enabling us to charge him with conspiring to murder her.

“With no CCTV or forensics available, we relied almost exclusively on testimonies from dozens of witnesses during the trial.

"The strength of their evidence was enough for us to prove that Morgan had plotted to kill Carol, and for the jury to subsequently convict him.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Charlie Cosser

Teenager jailed for life for murdering 17-year-old Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Baby girl mauled to death in dog attack at family home in Coventry

The tourists trying to stop Stonehenge being vandalised

Moment hero tourists grab Just Stop Oil spraying paint on Stonehenge, as activists 'damage rare lichen'

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

CCTV images show last sighting of Martin Lewis' MoneyExpertSaving colleague before going missing on 37th birthday

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Charlie Cosser

Teenager who murdered Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party identified for the first time as judge lifts anonymity

Police rammed the cow

Cow rammed by police 'charged at people' before officers repeatedly hit it with car, watchdog says

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects

TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life

Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

Latest News

See more Latest News

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'
Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife
Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to LBC

Rishi Sunak vows to serve as a backbencher for five years if Tories lose the election

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, and Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell

'Only billionaires can afford Starmer's tax hikes' blasts Sunak

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election
Rishi Sunak has said he is “excited” for his daughters to do national service

Sunak reveals his daughters are 'excited' to do National Service - certainly more than 'learning maths until 18'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit