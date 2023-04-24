Pensioner urinating on train tracks killed by flying cow launched 100ft into the air by carriage

A pensioner was killed in a freak accident when he was struck by a flying cow launched 100ft into the air by an express train.
A pensioner was killed in a freak accident when he was struck by a flying cow launched 100ft into the air by an express train.

A pensioner was killed in a freak accident when he was struck by a flying cow launched 100ft into the air by an express train.

Shivdayal Sharma, 82, was reportedly urinating next to a train track in the region of Alwar, India, when the freak incident occurred on April 19.

The animal was hit by the Vande Bharat express train before landing on Mr Sharma.

Another man in the area is thought to have narrowly escaped being caught by the flying animal carcass.

Mr Sharma had worked as an electrician at Indian Railways, before retiring 23 years ago, India Today reports.

According to the outlet, part of the cow's body landed on the elderly man, killing him instantly.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that measures including garbage and vegetation removal had begun to keep cows away, as well as "frequent whistling at locations prone for cattle/animal run over".

Stock image of cow.

The incident prompted many officials to call for improved regulation on the train route, which often sees incidents involving cows on its tracks.

Illustrative image: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express Train being flagged off as it commences its commercial run, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India on 13 April 2023.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has started to erect metal fencing on the 620 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route in in a bid to prevent accidents on the track involving stray animals.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "In all, eight tenders have been awarded and the fencing work is progressing in full swing. The work is expected to be completed in the next 4 to 5 months."

